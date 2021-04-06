KINGSPORT — Candidates for Kingsport’s May 18 election gave their visions of why voters should choose them during the Republicans of Kingsport monthly luncheon meeting Monday.
Candidates were given three minutes each to pitch their campaigns with no questions. Early voting starts April 28.
MAYOR’S RACE
In the three-way mayor’s race for a two-year term, incumbent Pat Shull and newcomer Brian Woliver appeared, but newcomer Michael Lathrop did not.
“Kingsport is moving forward,” said Shull, a retired Army officer. He emphasized conservative budgets the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has passed while stepping up street-paving efforts and plans for school capital projects. “We’re not going to pass a tax increase. There’s no need to do that, in my opinion.”
Woliver said Kingsport, somewhere he loves, is where he grew up and returned after service in the Marines, but that he fears leaders have become somewhat “stagnant, stale, a little complacent.” “I don’t want to get left behind,” Woliver said.
ALDERMAN RACES
In the nine-way alderman’s race for three four-year seats, Sara Buchanan, Joe Carr, Betsy Cooper, Bob Harshbarger, Colette George and Paul Montgomery appeared, but Wesley Combs, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh did not.
Buchanan said her experience in the Peace Corps gives her experience to help generate jobs and economic growth in Kingsport. She emphasized help for small businesses, addressing homelessness and urban blight and being a voice for skilled workforce training.
Carr pledged to oppose what he called unneeded sidewalk projects and “gaudy” public art but push for more street paving and to fully fund the police. He said homelessness can be handled by nonprofits and not taxpayer-funded handouts except a “one-way Greyhound ticket to Portland” for homeless who simply want to live off public assistance.
Cooper, a lifelong educator with 31 years in Kingsport City Schools and former school board member, said children are her passion, including her work in the children’s program at First Broad Street United Methodist Church and with the Isaiah 117 House, which supports children awaiting foster care.
Harshbarger, son of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, and like her a pharmacist, said: “I don’t believe I’d be here without our school system.” He said running a pharamcy has him seeing “challenges every day” that prepare him for being an alderman.
Vice Mayor and Sullivan County Commissioner George, a Realtor for 29 years, said she’s seeking another term after eight years “because I still believe in Kingsport” and she sees firsthand demand for housing as a broker/owner of Blue Ridge Properties. “I am asking for your vote one more time to move the city forward.”
Montgomery said he adopted Kingsport as home when he first came here after college and ended up with a career at Eastman Chemical Co. He retired as vice president of community and corporate relations. He is helping with a Coalition for Racial Equity.
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
And in the Board of Education races for two four-year seats, Brandon Fletcher, Eric Hyche, Jamie Jackson and Melissa Woods appeared, but Tyler Brooks and Denny Darnell did not.
Fletcher, a certified nurse anesthetist with two children in the school system as of this fall, said he wants to focus on financial responsibility, success in overcoming learning loss from the pandemic, to be an advocate for educators and to encourage community engagement.
Hyche, an incumbent, said the pandemic has made virtual work more of an option than ever before for mid-sized communities like Kingpsort to attract new residents. He said Advanced Placement, science, technology, engienering and math and extra-curricular offerings of the school system draw people.
Jackson, who works with her husband in their construction business and also has a degree in early childhood education, said she would be a voice for skilled labor and career technical offerings. She also cited experience in large construction contracts and said she would work to keep the school budget frugal.
Woods, who has three city school system graduates, said she would emphasize opportunities, excellence, talent and the classroom and wants more focus on elementary and middle school math and reading. She is a former Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Boosters president. She also said she’d like to see teachers get more help help with additional aides and counselors. “I love the kids. I want to see them achieve their potential,” she said.