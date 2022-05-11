The City of Kingsport announced closures Wednesday in anticipation of the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks Festival and Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K road races.
The event will be held on Saturday.
In preparation for the festival, Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Press Street will close on Friday, May 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
All lanes of traffic will be closed and will remain closed for the duration of the event on Saturday.
In addition to the Clinchfield Street closure, several road closures will occur on Saturday for the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K road races, starting at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively.
Road closures will start around 7 a.m. The race will be a new course this year with most of the route on the Greenbelt. The affected streets include but are not limited to:
· Branch Street
· Clay Street
· Clinchfield Street
· New Street
· Press Street
· Roller Street
· West Sullivan Street
The Kingsport Farmers Market will not open on Saturday. Regular market hours will resume Wednesday, May 18.
Traffic should expect temporary delays as vehicles will be worked through these areas by police officers as it is safe to do so.
Road closures for the race will be lifted at the conclusion of the final race.
The city asks all vehicle traffic traveling in downtown Kingsport during this time to be extra vigilant for runners and festival goers.
For more information, please contact Kristie Leonard at 423-224-2821 or KristieLeonard@KingsportTN.gov.