By MARINA WATERS
ELIZABETHTON — The Independent Community Bankers of America recently recognized Citizens Bank as a top commercial lender for 2021.
Citizens Bank is also the only commercial lender in Tennessee recognized in the list of top lenders for 2021. According to a release from the bank, the honor is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020.
“ICBA commends Citizens Bank and its staff on this outstanding achievement during this important time for our industry,” said Rob Birgfeld, the ICBA’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, in the release. “The success of this year’s standout performers is testament to their ingenuity, resourcefulness and steadfast devotion to their customers. ICBA is pleased to recognize these institutions for their mastery of the community bank business model and impressive lending results that help create and sustain communities of prosperity.”
The ICBA’s Top Lenders 2021 list showcases community banks with sound and efficient banking practices and expertise in navigating market changes and customer needs. The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020. According to ICBA, scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.
“Citizens Bank is honored to be included in this prestigious list of industry top performers,” said Kevin Jessee, the bank’s president, in the release. “We are proud to work alongside our friends and neighbors and to serve as stewards of our community. We credit our loyal customers and dedicated employees for our success and are honored to do our part to build a financial foundation that drives the economic prosperity throughout East Tennessee for the benefit of future generations.”
Citizens Bank is a locally owned and operated bank serving communities in East Tennessee. The bank was established in 1934.
To learn more about Citizens Bank visit www.citizensbank24.com.