By CLIFF HIGHTOWER
CHURCH HILL — She sits, her knees moving up and down as she pedals on an under-the-desk stationary bike.
It’s about the most physical activity she gets throughout the day.
The 21-year-old woman is hoping for a new life. Praying. She does it daily.
“Without any prayer, well, she wouldn’t be here today,” Trina Blevins, her mother, says.
Isabel Blevins is battling a rare disease, one that started five years ago, when she was 16.
When most girls her age were going to prom and getting ready to graduate high school, Isabel found herself in surgeries and hospitals.
However, there is hope.
That hope is in Germany, where she plans to have surgery on July 7.
“This is a little bit of a last try,” Isabel said.
Isabel suffers from a condition called hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It is an inherited disease caused by defects in collagen.
For Isabel, it has led to gastrointestinal problems and disorders.
She can eat only through a feeding tube and takes her medicine through it. She has not one, but two feeding tubes, which keep her alive.
Just two weeks ago, the family put up a Go Fund Me page and is in the midst of trying to raise money for the young lady.
The cost of the treatment in Germany is $80,000, and the cost of the family staying there will be about $20,000. So far, the family has raised slightly more than $30,000.
However, more money will be needed when the family boards the airplane in Charlotte, North Carolina, to take them to Leipzig, Germany, where Isabel hopes and prays that her life will change.
THE BEGINNING
Isabel was 16 years old when she caught the flu. Just after that, she had a car wreck, but was OK.
“I didn’t have to go to the hospital,” she said. “I felt fine.”
Then she started feeling worse and worse, and her small intestine stopped working. She had trouble eating and at one point couldn’t even drink water.
So began a series of visits to doctors and surgeries. She had her gall bladder removed. She went to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and the Cleveland Clinic.
No one knew what the problem was.
She was tested and tested.
“It’s been five years of searching and searching with doctors,” Isabel said.
Two years ago, however, there was a breakthrough. A doctor in Baltimore started talking to family members about Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, or EDS. They also found another source: the power of social media.
The family found that German doctors had a different procedure, one where they can do one surgery to help repair the damage to her body. The operation isn’t performed in the United States.
THE NEXT STEPS
The operation can be life-changing.
Before the disease, Isabel was a gymnast. A good gymnast. Too good. That might have been her downfall, she said, because those with hypermobile EDS are incredibly flexible.
She also liked to ride her horse, Mr. Feathers.
But the disease took over. She didn’t get to go to the senior banquet at Cedar View Christian School or walk at graduation.
Her last day of school was Feb. 9, 2018, when she was a junior.
She completed the rest of high school homebound.
“That’s been one of the hardest things,” Trina said.
The “invisible illness” took over Isabel’s body and her life, but she has hope that soon things will change.
She wants to get back up on Mr. Feathers. The sorrel horse with its pearl-marked head is still in the barn waiting for her.
Isabel made a prayer wall in her dining room. The wall is full of cards and prayers.
In the middle is a cutting board with “Izzy’s Kitchen” carved on it.
Below that, is a string of pearls with a locket with four words.
“Brave.”
“Fierce.”
“Strong.”
“WARRIOR.”