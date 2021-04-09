CHURCH HILL - A Kingsport man accused of entering the residence of a female acquaintance last year and threatening her with a gun was served a warrant Wednesday charging him with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
Alexander Wayne Pons, 50, 2728 E. Center Street, Kingsport, was served the warrant at the Sullivan County Jail where he'd been held since August of 2020 on a probation violation.
On July 27 of 2020 Church Hill Police Department Officer Ethan Mays responded to a report of a man with handgun at a residence on Pridemore Street.
Mays stated in his report that while en route he received a Hawkins County Central Dispatch report that the suspect had fled the area in a dark colored Chevy SUV.
Upon his arrival Mays spoke to the female victim who stated that Pons was an old acquaintance of her who, for unknown reasons, walked into her apartment uninvited.
"(The victim) was in the shower and came into the living room, surprised to see Pons," Mays stated in his report. "(The victim) described Pons as being very intoxicated, and advised me that he started questioning her in regards to her boyfriend."
Mays stated in his report the victim told him Pons eventually walked out the front door, but then pulled out a revolver and waved it in the air, and then pointed it at the victim.
A neighbor observed Pons outside where he waved and pointed the revolver, Mays noted.
"(The neighbor) confirmed that Pons pulled a revolver style handgun and pointed it at (the victim), telling her he would kill her," Mays said. "(The victim) stated that Pons does not, and never has had permission to enter her apartment, and that he is unwelcome there."
Pons has multiple felony convictions including a 2003 conviction for "aggravated stalking/credible" threat in Seminole County, Fla., for which he served one year in prison.
As of Thursday he was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond set with arraignment set for Monday.