CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Police Department reported Friday that 20-year-old shooting victim Kenneth Carr had succumbed to his injury and a homicide investigation is ongoing.
Around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, the CHPD responded to a 911 call at 212 Jefferson Ave., where officers discovered that Carr had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
Carr was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he later died.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley told the Times News Friday there is no motive for the shooting to report as of yet, and witnesses are being sought.
Mosley had previously stated there is no danger to the general public as far as any potential suspects being at large, but no other information can be released at this time.