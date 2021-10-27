CHURCH HILL — The City of Church Hill is setting trick-or- treating for Saturday, Oct. 30 in the city, tax clerk Melissa Roberson said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Last week, Oct. 21, a city employee had said the trick-or-treat day is “up to their own discretion” for those doing the Halloween ritual. Halloween this year falls on a Sunday.
Church Hill sets trick or treating for Saturday, Oct. 30
Rick Wagner
Reporter
