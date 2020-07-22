CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left a 20-year-old man hospitalized with a life-threatening wound.
Around 1:49 a.m., the CHPD responded to a 911 call at 212 Jefferson Ave., where officers discovered that 20-year-old Kenneth Carr had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
Carr was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center where, according to the CHPD, he was listed in serious condition.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley said a criminal investigation was underway, and officers were interviewing witnesses and working with the attorney general's office.
Mosley told the Times News there was no danger to the general public as far as any potential suspects being at large.
As of Wednesday evening, however, Mosley said no arrest had been made, the investigation was ongoing, and no additional information was released.