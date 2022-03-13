By TESSA WORLEY
CHURCH HILL — The city has several projects in the works over the next year.
One big project that the city has been working on for some time is the new recreation facility at Holston Mills, which will feature a new sports complex to be used for parks and recreation activities.
Last month, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to change the scope of the city’s grant since progress on the facility hadn’t reached what city leaders had proposed. The city plans to build some type of initial development on the property.
The city also voted in January to withdraw from the joint parks and recreation commission with Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel in one year. However, Church Hill officials said kids in the other two towns will be able to participate in Church Hill recreation activities at the same rate as the kids who reside there.
According to Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal, the city is also looking to spend approximately $1.7 million to upgrade the sewer systems.
Deal also said the city is working to bring in some new businesses.
The city also added a splash pad in 2020 but wasn’t able to open it due to COVID until last year. Deal said that the city plans to add a recycle tank to the property, which would save between $12,000 and $16,000 in water expenses.
Deal said that city finances are “in great shape, what we want.”
The city also has a new certified municipal finance officer (CMFO) who will start work this month.