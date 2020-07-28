CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center Administrator Gina Harris told the Times News Tuesday that the center had 13 employees and 19 residents test positive for COVID-19 at the 90-resident nursing home over the weekend.
"Last week’s COVID mass testing included approximately 100 employee tests," Harris told the Times News Tuesday. "Over the weekend, we were notified by the Department of Health of 13 COVID-positive employee test results. These employees reported mild or no symptoms of illness prior to testing."
Harris added, "The affected staff members are currently off work and will return according to guidance received by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control."
Harris said CHHRC also received 19 COVID-positive test results of residents.
"We continue to conduct frequent monitoring and screening of our residents," she said. "The residents affected have been quarantined since the first symptoms were observed, and we are happy to share all residents are doing well. We have worked diligently the last several months to safeguard our facility. We believe testing the residents and employees will assist us in identifying any asymptomatic cases; helping limit the risk to our residents."
The CHHCRC is located at 701 W. Main Blvd. in Church Hill. The facility's website states, "We adhere to all state and national regulations regarding reporting of COVID-19 cases. If a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified within the facility, the residents and family members will be notified with each occurrence and at least weekly until all residents have recovered. If you have any questions, please call the facility and speak with the administrator."
Dr. David Kirschke is the Regional Medical Director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office said his department as well as the state Healthcare Associated Infections team on how to safely take care of their residents.
“We did work with them yesterday to make sure they understand the guidelines and are in a position to best take care of all their patients who tested positive,” Kirschke said.