CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said on Tuesday his proposed removal of Mount Carmel from the three-city Joint Rec Board is now “off the table,” although he still described comments made by Mount Carmel leaders on Jan. 28 as “unnecessary, poorly informed, inflammatory.”
Deal told the Church Hill BMA during a special called meeting on Feb. 4 that he would ask for a vote to remove Mount Carmel from the Joint Rec Board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mount Carmel and Church Hill entered a joint recreation agreement in 1999, and they were joined by Surgoinsville in 2012. Mount Carmel and Church Hill each pay 40% of the program and the smaller Surgoinsville pays 20%.
Deal’s Feb. 4 comments were in reaction to a discussion that took place during the Jan. 28 Mount Carmel BMA meeting in which some aldermen questioned what their $66,000 annual recreation expenditure was paying for, especially in light of all Parks and Rec leagues being canceled due to COVID-19.
Deal also claimed he had been misquoted by some of the Mount Carmel BMA members regarding eligibility to serve on the Joint Rec Board.
“As all of you know, in recent days there have been some very unfortunate and very untruthful remarks made by public officials in the other municipality about Church Hill’s participation in our interlocal agreement regarding youth participation,” Deal told his board Tuesday. “I do not want to dignify those baseless and uninformed remarks with further comment. I know what is true, and our auditors and accountants know what is true.”
Deal added, “Local government certainly doesn’t exist to take potshots at its neighbors. I don’t see how that helps any citizen. Church Hill is committed to the betterment of our youth. Years ago the three cities came together understanding that if they pulled their resources together, they would be better able to provide meaningful recreation activities for our young people. Church Hill remains committed to this vision. While there have been unnecessary, poorly informed, inflammatory remarks, Church Hill remains committed to the interlocal agreement with Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville to provide joint recreation activities to our youth. We believe we can best pursue those goals together.”
Although no programs have taken place during the pandemic, Parks and Rec Director Tim Wilson has stayed on the payroll. Wilson told the Church Hill BMA Tuesday that spring leagues would be starting up again in March.
As a point of clarification, Deal noted that the interlocal agreement that created the Joint Rec Board states the salary of the Parks and Rec director shall be established by the serving mayors of each municipality. The director will be placed on the payroll of the City of Church Hill. Church Hill and Mount Carmel pay 40% each, and Surgoinsville pays 20%.
Church Hill will pay all other expenses of the Joint Recreation program and will bill municipalities based on that same percentage split.
“Not only do we pay all the bills, and after we pay the bills we send an itemized statement to all the municipalities of what we paid out, what it went for, and it shows them what they’re paying for,” Deal said. “If there’s some concerns over that, their city manager has this documentation.”
In related news, the BMA approved Deal’s recommended appointments to the Joint Rec Board, although it took three votes.
Traditionally, one alderman and two citizens represent each city on the Joint Rec Board, and coaches aren’t allowed to serve, but last month Mount Carmel appointed Mayor Pat Stillwell, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and coach Jeff Gray.
Deal told the BMA on Tuesday he wanted to keep his aldermen off the Joint Rec Board “to keep the politics out.” Former Church Hill member Brian Tate, who served for 14 years, wasn’t reappointed because he is moving, and Alderman James Grigsby wasn’t reappointed.
Deal’s nominees were longtime member Chris Christian, who currently serves as chairman, and newcomers Brian Barrett and Cody Smith.
Kathy Christian said that she would like to serve. The first vote to approve Deal’s nominations failed 3-3 with Kathy Christian abstaining.
Alderman Keith Gibson made a motion to appoint Chris Christian, Kathy Christian and Barrett, but it failed 5-1 with Kathy Christian abstaining.
Deal’s original nominees were then approved 4-2 with Kathy Christian abstaining.