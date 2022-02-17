CHURCH HILL — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a motion changing the scope of its original recreation grant from the state.
However, the meeting started with a heated exchange between Mayor Dennis Deal and Alderman Kathy Christian over an issue that was presented at the last meeting and was supposed to be on Tuesday’s agenda.
The issue dealt with restrictions on beer permits. Due to illness within city government, the BMA was unable to hold a special called meeting last month, so the issue did not make it to this month’s agenda.
Christian said the issue had been ignored.
“No, ma’am, it was not ignored,” Deal said. “You’re sitting there saying things that aren’t true. We [can’t discuss it] if we cannot have a special called meeting, and if you can’t understand that. … You weren’t here at the last month’s meeting, then shame on you, but it was not ignored.”
Christian replied that she would not allow Deal to speak to her like that.
The board unanimously voted to hold a special called meeting this month so that the issue could be on next month’s agenda.
After that discussion, Evan Sanders, who is the grant writer for Church Hill from Nashville, addressed the board. Sanders spoke about the city’s recreation grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation through the Local Park and Recreation Fund.
The grant has been used to work on a recreation facility that is being built at Holliston Mills Road. The city received a 50% grant, so $500,000 came from the state and $500,000 from local funds.
Last year, Church Hill solicited bids from companies to begin building the facility, but the bids that came in were well above what the city could pay. As a result, nothing has been built on the 65-acre property.
Sanders suggested that the city change the scope of the original proposal to some type of initial development like a playground, picnic/pavilion area, or a restroom facility rather than the recreation facility building now.
“The grant was originally funded based on an application to begin the first phase of development there, once the [railroad] crossings [were] in place,” Sanders stated. “It included access parking and a recreation building; that’s what the scope of the original grant was.”
Since the project is still in the early stages of development, the city will have a better opportunity to get future grants by changing the grant’s scope rather than giving up on the project.
“If you all decided, ‘Hey, let’s just cut ties, we’re done, we want to hold tight to what we’ve got,’ the state has a policy that can be done, but they technically put you all in a position where you can’t get future grants until you take care of the improvements that you originally proposed at 100% your own cost,” Sanders said.
So far, the city has spent its own money developing the property and has used only about $60,000 on designs for the facility and similar items, meaning it has $930,000 remaining.
“It’s exciting that we can go in a different direction,” Deal said. “[We are taking] baby steps in this first phase with access road, restroom, and parking.”
The city is also working with one of Sanders’ employees to plan the facility.
“The good thing about that is the guy in your office, Brian Hill, is a guy that develops parks and that’s exciting, too, because when he comes in, he will give suggestions for this valley, so when the park is built, it’s built right,” Deal said. “You don’t look back in 20 years and say, ‘Why did you do this?’ ”
“Hill is hoping to schedule a strategic planning meeting within the next two to three weeks with everybody to go through the public comments that have been received, and some of the proposed concept plans for you all to look at and [approve or disapprove],” Sanders said. “It’s just a strategic planning workshop to see where things are.”
Since the motion passed unanimously, the board will now formally submit a proposal changing the grant’s scope. The BMA hasn’t decided what the city will initially build.