CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport man is facing felony aggravated stalking, among other charges, after he allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday evening armed and intoxicated, three days after kicking the door in.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, the Church Hill Police Department responded to a report of a disorderly male who is known to carry a firearm outside a doorway at 221 Silver Lake Road.
Upon her arrival, Officer Katheryn Metcalf reportedly detained Abraham Perez Santos, 45, 3273 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, who smelled of alcohol, appeared to be intoxicated and was sitting outside an apartment occupied by his ex-girlfriend and two other females.
Officer Ethan Mays and Sgt. Dustin Dean also arrived on the scene.
“Through our investigation, it was determined that a female living in the apartment is the recently separated girlfriend of Santos,” Mays stated in his report. “(The ex-girlfriend) refused to cooperate with law enforcement, however, (her two roommates) advised that Santos had been there three nights ago and kicked the door in. On this occasion they told Santos to leave or they would call law enforcement, which he did, and this incident was initially unreported.”
The roommates told the CHPD that Santos was knocking on the door Sunday attempting to get one of them to open the door, which put them in fear.
Mays noted that as with the incident three days ago, Sunday’s incident again placed them in fear, and they called the police.
Sgt. Dustin Dean reportedly located a snub nose .38 caliber pistol loaded with hollow point bullets where Santos had been sitting when Metcalf arrived on the scene.
“Based on Santos causing obvious emotional distress on (the roommates), and (the ex), despite her unwillingness to cooperate ... I believe there is probable cause to charge Santos with stalking,” Mays said. “Due to the fact Santos took a firearm with him to further the crime of stalking, I believe there is sufficient evidence to constitute aggravated stalking.”
Aggravated stalking is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
Santos was also charged with public intoxication, possession of a handgun by an intoxicated person and disorderly conduct.
As of Monday, he was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond pending his next Sessions Court appearance, set for Jan. 20.