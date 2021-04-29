CHURCH HILL – Police said a Church Hill man who was ejected from his vehicle as a result of a single vehicle roll-over Thursday morning was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley told the Times News that around 11:40 a.m. Thursday a vehicle driven by Nathan Eric McNew, 37, of Church Hill, was traveling northbound on Westfield Drive approaching the Miller Wood Road intersection when the accident occurred.
“The vehicle ran off the left side of the road where it struck a mailbox and a driveway drainage tile,” Mosley said. “The vehicle flipped and ejected the driver."
McNew was transported by Hawkins County EMS to the Holston Valley Medical Center. Mosley said a CHPD officer who checked on McNew at the hospital reported that the injuries appeared to be serious and life threatening.
“It appears that speed was definitely a factor,” Mosley added. “We're investigating it as possibly drug or alcohol related also. Charges are pending.”