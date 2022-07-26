BIG STONE GAP — Town officials are still looking into how a kids’ ride overturned on Saturday during Big Stone Gap’s bi-monthly block party.
Town Manager Steve Lawson said the ride — a series of wheeled plastic-barrel cars towed by a side-by-side ATV — had been used without incident in prior town events before Saturday.
Seven children, ages 8 to 14, were being towed by a part-time town parks and recreation employee on Wood Avenue heading to the town’s Bullitt Park at about 9 p.m., said Lawson.
One of the cars apparently fell on its side and caused the other cars to do the same.
According to a Big Stone Gap Police incident report, town officers, Wise County sheriff’s deputies and Appalachia and Big Stone Gap rescue personnel responded to the scene. Many of the children were bleeding from their elbows and knees, the report stated, and one child had bruising on his belly and rib cage.
The report stated that witnesses told police the ride’s driver was driving too fast and the cars flipped when he made a U-turn on Wood Avenue near the East 2nd Street intersection. Some witnesses said some of the children yelled at the driver that they had flipped before he dragged the ride a few feet and then stopped.
All seven children were taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital in town for examination and treatment for bumps and scrapes. All but one were released.
The seventh child was taken to Johnson City to have a pediatric surgeon remove a piece of gravel from their knee, Lawson said.
The street where the ride was traveling was blocked from through traffic, Lawson said. He said that a local social media page had broadcast information including claims that a car had struck the ride and that some children had been helicoptered to area hospitals when neither situation was true.
“Heartfelt sympathy and our prayers go out to the parents and children involved in the incident,” said Lawson, “and we wish all involved a very speedy recovery.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.