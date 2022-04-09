KINGSPORT — Tatum Abernathy stared through the cylinder, the ball at one end, he on the other.
“Go get it! Go get it!” his parents yelled.
He sat, looking. The 1-year-old’s eyes peered down the crawling toy — not budging an inch.
Just a few minutes, later, though, Tatum found himself on another gym floor, happily picking up plastic Easter eggs with dozens of other children, laughing as he snatched them up with goodies inside.
Tatum, along with dozens of other children, made it to the seventh annual Easter Egg Rolling event Saturday at the gymnasium of the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.
The gym was filled with smiling children playing games that included giant checkers, shooting baskets and playing cornhole. The highlight of the event was the Easter egg hunt that occurred in Gymnasium 1 at the center.
The Easter Bunny was also on hand.
At precisely 11 a.m., children and parents rushed into the gym to start collecting eggs of red, blue and green — a collection of Easter colors.
The event was sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, which partnered with K1 Church.
The event was originally scheduled to be held outside on the community grounds, but it was moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.
However, the children didn’t mind. They had fun chasing balls and eggs and hackey sacks.
Renee Ensor, program administrator for Kingsport Parks and Recreation, said she was delighted with the size of the crowd.
“This is a great turnout today with having to move it inside,” she said.
The event started at Allandale Mansion seven years ago and was held on the front lawn.
Last year, because of COVID, Parks and Recreation held a drive-thru event. This year, the program was held at V.O. Dobbins due to construction work at Allandale.
“Next year, we will try to be back at Allandale," Ensor said.
About 100 parents and children showed up Saturday.
“We’ve always had a good turnout for the event,” Ensor said.
She said there had been as many as 300 at past events.
In addition to the egg hunt, there were face painting and games.
Michelle Abernathy, Tatum’s grandmother, and Kaitlyn Abernathy, his mother, came to the egg hunt after seeing it on social media.
“We were like, ‘Heck yeah, bring the kids,’ ” Michelle said.
They moved to Kingsport just a year ago from North Carolina, and they are already excited about next year's event.
They hope the next time they’ll get to see their kids play in the grass.
“They’re having fun, though,” Michelle said. “That’s all that matters.”