WISE — Charges of child pornography, methamphetamine possession and grand larceny are among the latest Wise County grand jury indictments.
The grand jury on Wednesday handed down indictments against 35 people. Of 63 total counts, 37 were drug-related charges.
Two county residents were indicted on unrelated child pornography charges. William Martin “Billy” Grizzle, 34, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count each of production and possession of child pornography in connection with an alleged Aug. 18, 2021 incident. According to court papers, the victim in the alleged production charge was 17 at the time.
The production charge against Martin carries a prison sentence of three to 30 years, while the possession charge carries a maximum of five years.
Jacob Short, 29, Wise, was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession second or subsequent offense for alleged incidents on Aug. 18 and Dec. 13, 2021. The possession charge carries up to five years in prison and the subsequent offense counts up to 10 years.
Brian Estel Lovell, 27, Wise, faces one count of carnal knowledge with a 14-year-old female in connection with an alleged Sept. 15 incident. That charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years.
Five people face indictments on methamphetamine possession charges:
• Shawna Faye Wiley, 31, Norton — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute between 10 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, its salts or isomers; possession of between 10 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Crystal Nicole Evans, 36, Pound — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Hollie M. Ingle, 29, Coeburn — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; conspiracy to possess fentanyl; two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute; conspiracy to possess and distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance.
• Janet Renee Nixon-Gardner, 41, Norton — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• James Walton Meade, 39, Norton — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Among others indicted Wednesday, two people were charged in connection with an alleged Nov. 8 car theft. Marsha Collins, 43, Big Stone Gap, and Ricky Lynn Hanes, 64, Pennington Gap, were indicted on one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. The pair face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.