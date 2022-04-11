KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber hosted some of the GOP candidates for Sullivan County Commission districts 6, 7, and 8 at a forum Monday evening.
Candidates who participated were given questions ahead of time to prepare.
Each also had time to make opening and closing statements. The questions were not asked of each candidate in sequence. So none were asked all the questions and they did not answer the same question during the same round.
As each candidate's turn came, he or she picked numbers from a bowl and a moderator asked the corresponding question.
Questions posed by the Chamber included whether the Sullivan County Animal Shelter should partner up, again, with PETWORKS. The question included phrasing stating city residents are being double-taxed.
Other questions hit on topics ranging from school funding (no one was against it, per se) to reducing the number of county commissioners.
GOP Candidates for District 6, which has three seats, are: incumbent Todd Broughton; incumbent Terry Harkleroad; Daniel Horne; Todd McKinley; Jessica Means; Tony Melson; and Zane Vanover.
Broughton, McKinley, Means, Melson and Vanover participated in the forum.
Most if not all of them said no matter which three win on Election Day, voters in the 6th District will be well-represented and have their concerns heard and addressed.
The moderator joked at the end that it appeared the theme emerging from District 6 candidates was they all want everyone to win.
There are no Democratic candidates for District 6's two commission seats.
GOP candidates for District 7, which has two seats, are: Jonathon P. Fields; incumbent Sam Jones; David R. Strickler; and Travis Ward. Only Fields participated in the forum Monday evening.
Whichever two GOP candidates win their party's nomination in the party primary will go on to face Democratic candidate Lori Love in the county's general election in August.
GOP candidates for District 8, which has two seats, are: incumbent Darlene Calton; Stanley K. Hodges; Mark Ireson; Larry Mullenix; and incumbent Alicia D. Starnes. Hodges and Starnes participated in the forum.
There are no Democratic candidates for District 8.
Early voting for the May 3 party primaries begins Wednesday in Blountville only and expands to Kingsport and Bristol locations on April 21.
On Monday, April 18, the Kingsport Chamber will again host a candidates' forum — for those seeking commission seats in districts 9, 10, and 11.