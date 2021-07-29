KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber breakfast featuring Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty has been postponed.
Hagerty will not be in town Friday morning, as previously scheduled. Instead, according to an announcement from the chamber, the senator will instead be in Washington, D.C., for a floor vote.
The breakfast was set to be held at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center and hosted by the Kingsport and Bristol chambers, the Chamber Serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County and the Greene County Partnership. Hagerty was to address members of the business community. The event is being rescheduled.
For more info on Kingsport Chamber events, go to kingsportchamber.org/events/calendar/.