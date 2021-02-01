RICHMOND — Virginia state Sen. A. Benton Chafin Jr. died days before the 2021 General Assembly session, but a piece of legislation he planned to advocate will strengthen protections for incapacitated adults facing physical and financial abuse.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III and 1st District Delegate Terry Kilgore said that Chafin’s Senate Bill 1297, passed identically by the House of Delegates and Senate last week, gives adult protective workers the ability to intervene in situations of elder abuse and abuse of younger adults dependent on others for care.
“Ben was really focused on that,” Kilgore said Friday, “and it’s one way we can continue his legacy.”
The legislation, which heads to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for consideration, would allow Adult Protective Services workers to seek an emergency protective order in cases where an incapacitated adult is facing acts of violence, force, threats or financial exploitation.
Slemp said that Chafin had been focused on elder abuse issues and had worked with the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference and advocates for elder justice in developing a way to close the protective order loophole.
Under current state law, Slemp said, protective workers can seek an emergency court order in adult abuse situations only when a situation poses a “clear and substantial risk of death or immediate physical harm.”
“This loophole prevents APS from safeguarding a vulnerable population group from threats, acts of non-lethal violence, neglect, fraud or financial incapacitation and without any ability to restrict a perpetrator’s actions on a temporary basis,” Slemp said.
Chafin’s bill, if signed into law, broadens a court’s authority to issue a protective order if an adult is incapacitated, if an emergency exists and if the adult does not have the capacity to consent to protective services.
Slemp said the bill also would allow a judge to impose conditions against the alleged abuser.
Slemp credited a bipartisan effort by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, and Delegate Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, to carry Chafin’s legislation through the session for the bill’s success.
“Sen. Chafin took a particular interest in this issue and represented Departments of Social Services in his private practice,” Slemp said. “It is my hope that this important new law will safeguard a vulnerable population and will be a testament of Sen. Chafin’s lasting legacy of public service and commitment to protecting seniors from elder abuse.”