WISE – Sometimes reality is as macabre as any Halloween ghost story.
Today it is a parking lot, but 128 years ago the site behind the current Wise County Courthouse served as the final chapter of Dr. Marshall B. Taylor’s life.
Taylor is better known in Southwest Virginia and East Kentucky legends as the Red Fox – a U.S. Marshal, doctor, herbalist, mystic, preacher, tracker and the subject of legend for his role in the ambush and killing of moonshiner Ira Mullins, his wife Louranza, his sister’s husband Wilson Mullins, hired hand John Chappel and errand boy Greenberry Harris.
Taylor has been a figure in works ranging from John Fox, Jr.’s novel, “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine”, and the movie and outdoor drama derived from it to Appalshop’s play “Red Fox/Second Hangin’”.
Taylor carried at least one pistol and a Winchester repeating rifle, an ammunition belt and a large spyglass as part of his duties as a marshal, and he was known for wearing moccasins with the heels and toes of the soles reversed so others could not track which direction he was going.
According to newspaper accounts and various online and printed histories, Taylor waited at what became know as Killing Rock north of Pound with two men, Cal and Henan Fleming, on May 13, 1892 to catch the Mullins party as they rode a wagon across Pound Gap.
Two survivors, Wilson’s wife Jane and Ira’s son John, escaped the scene. Jane Mullins made it to Wise to tell authorities what happened. The Flemings left Virginia and were not found until a shootout with authorities in Kentucky two years later where Cal Fleming was killed and Henan Fleming brought back to Wise County to stand trial. Henan was acquitted of his role in the ambush.
Taylor went into hiding, and various accounts say his son helped him get to Bluefield, West Virginia by train. There, Taylor was arrested by detectives from the Baldwin Detective Agency and brought back to Wise for trial and his conviction in December 1892.
Taylor delayed his death sentence by court appeals but, on Oct. 27, 1893, he walked up the steps to the covered gallows behind the Wise County courthouse, wearing a white suit and a hood sewn by his wife Nancy.
While some accounts hint that Taylor was not hung but spirited away from the gallows by sympathizers, accounts from the time state that he was buried in an unmarked grave near his home three days after his hanging. Taylor’s last wishes included that delay so he could rise again.
The old courthouse, jail and gallows are long gone – a new courthouse was built just above the gallows site and finished in 1896. The compound was expanded twice, in 1920 and 1979, but the general area of the gallows remains as a parking lot behind the current courthouse garage and the 1896 annex.
Based on a photo of the gallows, the then-empty hillside in the background is now occupied by houses. Another photo from the period shows a white-suited Taylor standing in a second-floor window of the county jail, preaching to a crowd under umbrellas shortly before his execution. Two subsequent jail structures remain overlooking the site – one in the 1896 annex basement, and the last county jail standing nearby and slated for demolition later this year.