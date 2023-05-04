Central High 9:00 Club presents “Beauty and the Beast – The Broadway Musical” in May From staff reports May 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central High School 9:00 Club's presentation of "Beauty and the Best - The Broadway Musical" Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE — Central High School’s 9:00 Club celebrates its 25th year with a presentation of “Beauty and the Beast – The Broadway Musical” in May at the Central High Auditorium.The performances feature a live orchestra, authentic costuming, singing, and favorite characters from the original musical.What days and times? Performances will be nightly at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6 and Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13.How much is admission?Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children. “Magical” Roses will be sold at the door for $6.Snacks availableConcessions — Themed snacks and drinks will be available outside the theatre.For more informationFacebook — https://www.facebook.com/groups/463486480283/ Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Music Literature Theatre LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Watch Now: Bear gives West Virginia principal roaring wake-up call By BEATRICE DUPUY Associated Press Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics Associated Press Kingsport woman sentenced for lying on ATF form From staff reports “Deserving of that medal” – Memorial dedicated to Castlewood native, Medal of Honor recipient By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net 'Little hero:' Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver Associated Press Great American Cleanup gets do-over in Wise County Saturday From staff reports Wise County ATV ordinance passed By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Forest Service announces Clinch District recreation site openings From staff reports Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer One motorcyclist killed, one injured in SUV collision By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.