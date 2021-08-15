KINGSPORT — About a year ago, one of Alvaro Arrieta’s friends told him about an East Tennessee town called Kingsport. Little did he know that conversation, along with meeting friendly folks in the Model City, would result in calling Kingsport home.
“I heard it was very beautiful,” Arrieta said, sitting in his Kings- port restaurant, Los Locos Mexican Grill. “I have a friend here and he talked about it a lot. The people are really friendly and I was looking for a place to open a business.”
Arrieta is one of the many people of Hispanic origin to make the move to Northeast Tennessee within the past few years.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanics and Latinos increased to 18.7% of the U.S. population in 2020, up from 16.3% in 2010. It is the only racial or ethnic group of the three most prevalent in the U.S to have increased. In Tennessee, the number grew from 4.6% in 2010 to 6.9% in 2020.
Arrieta didn’t just bring his family to Tennessee. When they moved from Middlesboro, Kentucky, the family also brought their culture, complete with authentic Mexican menu items like the traditional soups pozole and menudo in addition to tamales.
“We have some authentic Mexican food,” said Arrieta’s son, who goes by Junior. “We have a lot of food they usually only make in Mexico and not in many restaurants here. We’ve heard that from a lot of people.”
In Sullivan County, the Hispanic or Latino group is the third most prevalent race or ethnic category, making up 2.2% of the population. The two or more races (non-Hispanic or Latino) category made up the second most prevalent group at 3.8% percent.
The White (non-Hispanic or Latino) group remains the largest racial group in Sullivan County and its regional neighbors, according to 2020 data from the Census Bureau. The group makes up 90.6% of the population in Sullivan County. That number is down from 94.4% in 2010, with a decrease of 4,813 over the past 10 years.
Those numbers reflect the national drop in those who identify as White in the U.S.
Census numbers show the White population has decreased by 8.6% since 2010. The White population makes up 57.8% of the country, down from 2010’s 63.7%. However, the shift in multiracial identities could be why the White population decreased, census officials said.
In Sullivan County, White-only and Black or African-only populations both decreased, as they did across the state. However, the number of people who identify as two or more races (non-Hispanic or Latino) increased.
All of Tennessee’s 95 counties, including those in Northeast Tennessee, saw an increase in the number of people who identify as a combination of two or more races.
Washington County added 6,016 people to its two or more races population, Sullivan County 5,210, Greene County 2,520, Carter County 1,912, Unicoi 711 and Johnson 473.
The Hispanic or Latino population also saw an increase in the Tri-Cities.
Washington County added 2,503 people, Sullivan County 1,227, Greene County 845, Unicoi 413, Carter 291, Johnson 257 (which was a 91.8% increase from 2010), and Hawkins 220.
When asked, Arrieta said he hasn’t seen any particularly difficult change in moving to Tennessee. For him and his family, the hardest part has been a universal struggle for business owners: keeping business afloat through the pandemic.
“We like it here,” Arrieta said. “Right now, the business it’s so-so. We want to bring more people in.”
Los Locos is located at 1001 E. Stone Drive. For more information on Los Locos, go to facebook.com/loslocosmexicangrill/. For more information on census data, go to census.gov.