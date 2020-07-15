KINGSPORT — City police are searching for the man who drove a stolen Chevrolet Impala through one of the oldest cemeteries in town, damaging more than a half-dozen headstones and markers.
The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, and the damage was done to about 10 headstones and markers in the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church’s cemetery, located at the intersection of Mary and Patton streets.
Eugene Harris, an elder at the church, said the toppled and damaged headstones were discovered by a caretaker Saturday morning. The church was planning to contact a monument company that’s straightened headstones in the past to see about doing repairs for this latest incident, Harris said.
“It just devastates you that someone would do that,” Harris said.
At least one of the headstones will have to be replaced since it was broken into several pieces by the driver of the Impala. The church will have to file a claim with its insurance company to have the headstones repaired and replaced, Harris said.
The Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church is the oldest church in Kingsport and was founded in 1820. About 1,100 people are buried there, with the earliest burial dating back to 1804.
DETAILS OF THE INCIDENT
According to several reports with the Kingsport Police Department, an officer observed a white Impala pull out of the Travel Inn on Lynn Garden Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday with no headlights on and a broken driver's side brake light.
The officer activated his blue lights and the Impala pulled into the parking lot of the West Side Inn. However, the driver immediately did a 180-degree turn and fled on West Stone Drive toward Hawkins County.
According to the report, the officer did not pursue the driver.
About 30 minutes later, central dispatch received a call about a vehicle running off the road near the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church cemetery. Officers found the car in the cemetery with two white sneakers and debris from the vehicle strewn among the damaged headstones.
A K-9 unit was able to pick up the scent of the driver going north through the cemetery, but lost the track near Jennings Road and Stone Drive.
Police determined the owner of the Impala is a woman from Church Hill. The woman told Hawkins County authorities she was selling the car and when a man came to her house to test drive it, he never brought the vehicle back.