Two types of state licenses and limits on cell phone use in vehicles change in Virginia with the arrival of 2021.
Starting on Friday, holding your cell phone while driving can get you a ticket under legislation signed into law last March. While state law before that time prohibited talking or texting on cell phones and other personal communication devices, the new law now makes just holding your device while driving a traffic infraction worth a ticket and a $150 fine for a first offense.
A second violation of the new cell phone law can net you a $250 fine if convicted, and a first-time violation while driving in a highway work zone also becomes a $250 offense.
Exemptions to the cell phone law include official use or devices by state Department of Transportation or traffic incident management services or amateur radio or CB radio users.
People wanting to apply for a concealed handgun permit and needing to attend firearms training or competency demonstration starting Jan. 1 will have to do it in person. Online firearms training sessions are no longer acceptable for showing handling competency when applying for a concealed handgun permit through one’s local Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Acceptable training includes documentation of:
• Any hunter education or hunter safety course approved by the Department of Wildlife Resources or a similar agency of another state;
• Any National Rifle Association firearms safety or training course;
• Any firearms safety or training course or class available to the general public offered by a law-enforcement agency, institution of higher education, or private or public institution or organization or firearms training school utilizing instructors certified by the National Rifle Association or the Department of Criminal Justice Services;
• Any law-enforcement firearms safety or training course or class offered for security guards, investigators, special deputies, or any division or subdivision of law enforcement or security enforcement;
• Evidence of equivalent experience with a firearm through participation in organized shooting competition or current military service or proof of an honorable discharge from any branch of the armed services;
• Obtaining or previously having held a license to carry a firearm in the Commonwealth or a locality thereof, unless such license has been revoked for cause;
• Completing any firearms training or safety course or class conducted by a state-certified or National Rifle Association-certified firearms instructor;
• Completing any governmental police agency firearms training course and qualifying to carry a firearm in the course of normal police duties
• Any other firearms training which the court deems adequate.
Starting today, eligibility for driving permits in Virginia widens with introduction of driver privilege cards. The cards allow non-U.S. citizens who do not meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements to obtain a driver’s permit.
Eligibility requirements
for the privilege cards include:
• Being a non-US citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• Having reported income from Virginia sources or being claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months
• Having driving privileges not currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions.
According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles website, the privilege cards are not the same as federally compliant REAL-ID driver’s licenses because they cannot be used as identification to board an airline flight or to enter secure federal facilities.
Undocumented immigrants who are eligible for a driver privilege card cannot get a commercial driver’s license or state identification card in Virginia, according to DMV.