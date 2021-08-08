PENNINGTON GAP — On the surface, it was a midsummer picnic as folks in Lee County and surrounding parts enjoyed music, food, games and talking with friends and family.
The roots of Sunday’s Emancipation Day run deeper than socializing, though, as organizers and guests talked about the day’s 150-year roots and their hopes for its future.
Ron and Jill Carson, co-founders of the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, watched Sunday as their front yard became a gathering of dozens of people.
Ron said Emancipation Day was a key part of his childhood.
“Growing up as a child in Lee County, Pennington Gap, Virginia, this was the only day that I knew of in celebrating the emancipation to free the slaves.” Ron said. “Years later, when I moved to Boston, I heard of Juneteenth and I had no knowledge of Juneteenth. Juneteenth never hit here in the mountains, but here it was always Aug. 8.
“My grandmother and my great-grandmother would always fix lunches and charter a bus,” Ron added. “We threw a fundraiser at the Cultural Center every year for Aug. 8, and we would go to Chilhowie Park in Knoxville. It was the only time that Chilhowie Park opened to people of color.”
The Carsons decided that younger people should get involved with reviving the tradition in Pennington Gap, and much of that effort fell to Center board chair William Isom and the center’s curator and program manager, Hannah Rexrode.
Isom said the Aug. 8 Emancipation Day goes back to that date in 1863, when Tennessee’s Union military governor, Greeneville resident and later President Andrew Johnson, decided to free his own slaves in that town. Samuel Johnson, one of those slaves, made it part of his life’s work to see that the date would be celebrated.
“It spread all over East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, all over Kentucky, parts of Missouri and up to Indiana,” Isom said. “In the ensuing years, it’s contracted down and has been primarily celebrated in East Tennessee, Southwestern Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, and in parts of Western Kentucky it’s still celebrated.”
On Aug. 8, 1871, Rexrode said, the tradition took hold in Tennessee with the first documented celebration.
“This year marks the sesquicentennial of the first known celebration of the eighth of August in 1871,” Rexrode said, “and at that Samuel Johnson was kind of the head of the celebration, and Andrew Johnson addressed the crowd that day as well.”
While Emancipation Day became a regular event for Black communities in the region through the latter 19th and early 20th centuries, Isom said that Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws and practices, and the Red Summer of 1919 saw many Blacks migrate from the deep South to the coalfields and northern parts of the country.
That outmigration might have thinned out Emancipation Day celebrations in some areas, Isom said, but celebrations persisted in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia well through the 1960s.
Big Stone Gap native Hettie Horton McCoo recounted similar church-organized Emancipation Day trips in the 1960s, just as Wise County neared integration of its own schools.
“I think they should do it, keep the traditions going and be thankful that they’re here today,” McCoo said of Sunday’s observance. “Back then we couldn’t go to the swimming pools, and we had to get on a chartered bus, but we made it by God’s grace.”
“We would go to Newport, and Newport would give us that town for a whole week,” said Gate City native Wallace W. Ross Jr. “We would be able to have activities, pageants, picnics and baseball games, activities and go to the pool. They would let us in, but after they would service, they would empty the pool and refurbish it.”
Ross, an Army Vietnam veteran, said celebrating Emancipation Day as a youngster and seeing American society change in the 1960s helped strengthen his understanding of being Black and American.
“I had an early understanding way before some people did,” Ross said. “The celebration has always been a deep passion for us in Newport, Tennessee, where my mother and grandmother were originally from.“
Roy Carson, Ron’s uncle, said he remembered the Pennington Gap events in the early 1950s.
“They had ball games all day long at Leeman Field,” Roy Carson said. “People came from Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, all over, all day long. Back then there wasn’t any Black history. They didn’t teach that.”
“I like it,” Roy Carson said when asked how he felt about Sunday’s event. “I hope they keep doing it every year.”
“As Americans, why wouldn’t we all want to celebrate a day when people gained their freedom?” Rexrode asked. “That is what this country is founded on. It took it a little bit longer for everyone to be emancipated, but it’s an American holiday. It kind of stands for all the ideals that America was founded on and should have.”
Jill Carson said she recently got an email from a man who wanted to bring his father-in-law to the event, but the older man did not believe that Blacks lived in the Lee County area until he read and heard about the event in a newspaper and on TV.
“That’s why it’s so important in the work that we do that we start connecting the communities,” Carson said. “I know there’s some negative connotation going around about that, but we’ve got to tell our stories. And our stories connect us, connect us sometimes in positive ways and sometimes in a not-so-positive way, but we’ve got to tell our stories.”
Ron Carson said Emancipation Day is not a competitor to Juneteenth, when U.S. Army authorities formally announced in Galveston, Texas, after the end of the Civil War that Blacks had been freed under Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, and its standing could be lost in the eye of society forever,” Ron Carson said. “We’re just telling our story.”