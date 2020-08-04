KINGSPORT — Farmers markets across the state have been at the forefront of creating solutions and adapting to sudden changes to ensure locally grown fruits and vegetables reach communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s clearly been a challenging job for market managers and vendors. This week, it’s time to thank those folks who have been working these past six months to make sure the supply of fresh, local foods reaches consumers safely.
This week is National Farmers Market Week — an annual celebration of markets and their vendors. This year, the celebration is centered on the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic, said Kristie Leonard, market manager of the Kingsport Farmers Market.
“This year has proved the resilience of our vendors, especially our local farmers,” Leonard said. “This has not been an easy year for anyone but with the support of our community, the Farmers Market has been successful.”
KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET
The Kingsport Farmers Market began in 1977 and currently hosts more than 110 farmers and crafters, who sell a wide variety of products from fresh produce to local meats, baked goods and handmade crafts.
This year, Leonard said the market looks much different than previous seasons, with the opening delayed until mid-May and various safety protocols implemented — the spacing out of vendors, designated entry and exit points and highly encouraging the wearing of masks.
In lieu of the usual in-person programming, the market has turned to social media as a way to provide some of that education fun.
This year’s Agriculture Literacy Week in April went entirely virtual, and each day the market shared agriculture-based educational videos and activities provided by market partners and vendors.
The market has also amped up its “Faces of the Farm” social media campaign to highlight vendors and educate the public on the goods they have to offer.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
The Kingsport Farmers Market is at the corner of East Center Street and Clinchfield Street in downtown Kingsport. It’s open on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, from roughly 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information or to sign up for the monthly newsletter, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.
There are also 161 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app, which can be accessed at www.picktnproducts.org.
“Tennessee’s farmers markets have not wavered in providing fresh, local foods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said. “They’ve adapted to changes quickly, offering drive-thru service, spreading vendors out and making other adjustments to serve their customers. Their efforts to manage the challenges make this National Farmers Market Week a bit more meaningful.”