KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant has a new commander: Lt. Col. Randolph Scott Carpenter.
Carpenter was sworn in on Tuesday and became the first on-site commander for the installation since 2004. He comes to Holston from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, where he served as the G5 chief of plans and support operations distribution management chief.
“The Holston staff is excited to welcome Lt. Col. Carpenter. Holston is an important part of the ammunition supply chain, and as such, the Army decided to provide additional Army leadership to support current and future efforts. The Joint Munitions Command, which is Holston’s higher headquarters, recognizes the significant pressures placed on Holston’s small staff. Consequently, JMC wanted to provide additional assistance and leadership,” said Joe Kennedy, deputy to the commander at Holston.
“I’m excited about the opportunity the Army has given me to command Holston. This is an exciting mission and a great community. I look forward to making a positive impact,” said Carpenter.
Carpenter is a native of Ohio. He holds a bachelor’s of science in integrated mathematics from Ohio University, where he also received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Carpenter holds a master’s of science in logistics management from Florida Institute of Technology. He is currently pursuing a master’s of arts in leadership from Duquesne University.
Spanning more than 6,000 acres in Kingsport, HAAP is the major supplier of explosive materials (primarily RDX- and HMX-based products) to the U.S. Department of Defense. It is a government-owned, contractor-operated site. The operating contractor is BAE.