By HANK HAYES
BLOUNTVILLE — It looks like the CARES Act balanced the Tri-Cities Airport Authority’s (TCAA) books in a year when COVID-19 all but grounded ridership.
Revenues of $6.7 million in the 2020 fiscal year were offset by operating expenses of more than $7 million, according to the airport financial report accepted by the TCAA Administration/Operations Committee on Thursday.
“With COVID-19, I don’t think we could have expected much better,” said TCAA Finance Director Rene Weber. “Our revenues were supplemented by the CARES Act funding, which we drew down $1,530,000 during fiscal 2020. Net position for the airport, due to the capitalization of large projects we completed in 2020 increased by $871,000.”
What is the CARES Act?
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 116th U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCAA has drawn down about $2.5 million in CARES Act funds, and still has $7.5 million to use when needed over a four-year period.
The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden can’t take the money back, TCAA officials said.
There were no negative findings in the TCAA financial report, but parking revenue was hardest hit, said Weber.
“We didn’t anticipate this coming on without some level of recovery,” TCAA Executive Director Gene Cossey said of COVID-19’s economic effects. “I think for this year, we are performing better than most of the other airports our size.”
Who should oversee the airport’s finances?
The committee was divided about which firm should do the financial report in the future.
For the last 20 years, Johnson City-based Blackburn, Childers & Steagall CPAs (BCS) has done the report, but the firm tied for third in its proposal to do the report the next three years for about $156,000.
Blue and Company, based in Lexington, Ky., came in first with a proposal to handle the report for about $139,000, but the committee voted 3-2 to recommend BCS retain the airport’s business, although it was pointed out that Blue and Company represents both large and regional airports.
“I think there is a lot of value to have the corporate knowledge of Blackburn, Childers and Steagall with us and not to switch, but there is a lot of experience in Blue and Company coming in with a new set of eyes and having a different perspective in seeing how this looks from other airports,” Cossey noted. “They may potentially see things we could change in our business and our practices that they’ve seen at other airports and that would be beneficial. I would lean slightly toward Blue and Company based on the new set of eyes from an outside experience.”
The full TCAA Commission will decide who will handle the report.