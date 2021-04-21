KINGSPORT — Asked for their top priorities if elected to the Kingsport Board of Education, the six candidates seeking two seats in the nonpartisan election gave varied answers Tuesday afternoon.
But they had common ground, including support for more career technical or vocational offerings and continuing with facilities improvements.
The six spoke at the Mayor’s Youth Council Y.E.L.L. (Youth Engaged in Leadership and Learning) forum in the auditorium of Robinson Middle School.
It was the last scheduled forum before the May 18 election and start of early voting April 28 early voting start, but the first with all six hopefuls taking part. High school students in Y.E.L.L ran the forum with help from Kingsport Chamber of Commerce officials.
Melissa Woods, former Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Boosters president and an accountant, said academic proficiency and next-step readiness were one priority, including an increase in skilled counselors and focus on academic intervention at all grade levels, with behavioral accountability or discipline the other.
Denny Darnell, a former airline pilot, said his two priorities were the conversion of the Sullivan North High/Middle schools campus to become the new Sevier Middle by August 2023, part of a more than $68 million, 10-year capital plan, and addressing learning loss from the pandemic.
Seven-year incumbent Eric Hyche, who works remotely in Kingsport, said his priorities were completion of the facilities plan, including North turning into Sevier and the current Sevier becoming the new Jackson Elementary, and encouraging students to enter more STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers since about half of the 4.5 million STEM job openings nationwide by 2029 are projected to go unfilled.
Brandon Fletcher, an anesthetist specializing in women’s services, said he would support expansion of career technical and academic programs and also support a performance-based incentive package, including bonuses, to keep quality, long-time employees with the school system.
Tyler Brooks, a Sullivan County jailer, said he would want more and better-paid instructional assistants, saying $7.50 an hour is too little to pay them, and he would want more apprenticeships, internships and industrial certification programs to support CTE programs and careers.
Jamie Jackson, a former special education teacher and partner in her family’s Jackson-Jones construction company, said she wants to see CTE programs expanded to meet the needs of the work force, including work-based learning and internships, and to give tight oversight for capital programs and budgets.
Asked how they would differentiate themselves from the other candidates:
• Jackson said she has experience hiring high school graduates for the construction business and can read budgets and decipher construction contract lingo.
• Woods cited her accounting background, as well as 18 years involvement in the schools, including being a parent teacher association president and homeroom mom.
• Darnell said he is a “policy guy” who became passionate about the school system while visiting Lincoln Elementary before enrolling his daughter there and helping with the Lincoln Playground Project.
• Hyche cited his seven years on the board, which included helping hire and negotiate a contract with a superintendent, as well as helping steer major construction projects.
• Fletcher said he would advocate for CTE because he needed that when he graduated from Sullivan North High, and that he is not afraid to say he’s sorry or ask for help.
• Brooks recalled how he became a Papa John’s pizza delivery man at age 20 but grew to become a branch manager for Terminix before getting his dream law enforcement job.