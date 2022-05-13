CHURCH HILL — Cardinal Glass Industries held a flag-raising ceremony and dedication on Thursday at the request of its employees in honor of the factory now being owned by an American company.
The company raised the flag, 38 feet long and 20 feet tall, on a 100-foot flagpole. At the same time, the Volunteer High School band played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and then performed “God Bless America.”
Cardinal Glass Plant Manager Shawn Banner said the idea to have the flag dedication came from the company’s employees.
“This flag was really a suggestion that came from the floor of the plant,” Banner said. “The people were very, very happy and very proud to be working with an American company, and that’s a big change from things in the past.”
The factory was previously owned and operated by the Japanese company AGC Flat Glass.
Several employees who are also veterans or active-duty service members spoke about the importance of the flag.
“I’ve seen this beautiful flag flying over office buildings, schools, entire fleets, and all oceans and seas of the world, and it still means the same thing,” said Navy veteran Butch Haggard. “It brings goosebumps to my arms and a quiver in my voice. This flag is America, and we are the best.”
Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Ford spoke about what the flag means to him.
“I’ve had the honor for 22 years to wear this on my right shoulder,” Ford said. “Every time that I felt like homesick, I looked down at this (flag), and it reminded me of home. Every time that plane landed at the airport, I could look up at that flag, and it would give me a sense of accomplishment, not finality but knowing that I’ve done something good. So really, this flag means more about feeling a sense of home to me. Regardless of where I am in the world, where I’m going, I’ve always got a piece of home with me.”
Navy veteran Otis Trout said the flag can bring people together.
“We’ve got a bunch of people that are willing to stand up and say, ‘I’ll go, so you don’t have to, so your kids don’t have to,’” Trout said. “It’s sacrifice; a lot of them didn’t come back. When I see it on the shoulder patch of a soldier, digging a hole in some god-awful place I’ve never heard of, it means security. I’m gonna sleep well tonight, knowing he’s on watch. It means commitment. He’s not sleeping tonight; his safe place is that hole he dug. Then there’s times it means unity. We have all of these people, different backgrounds, different desires, many different futures; we’re all together at the same place at the same time, for the same reason.”
Cardinal Glass is a 100% American-owned company that employs more than 700 people at its Greenland Plant in Church Hill.