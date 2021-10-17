By J.H. OSBORNE
BLOUNTVILLE — A pandemic and piles of cardboard might not seem connected at first glance, but Sullivan County officials say the first at least contributed to the latter.
And federal relief money meant to help local governments cope with economic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might be used by the county to improve its recycling program.
Recycling falls under the county’s Solid Waste Department, which provides several “convenience centers” around the county and operates recycling centers in Bristol and Kingsport.
Aluminum, cardboard and other recyclables dropped off at the convenience centers (and picked up from county schools and other county buildings) are processed and packaged into square bales to be sold. The resulting revenue helps fund the Solid Waste Department.
Over the last several months, that revenue has increased sharply, thanks in part to a resurgence in demand for cardboard. It couldn’t have come at a better time, county officials have said in recent discussions about needed improvements to recycling centers and convenience stations.
“Recycling has come back,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said Friday. “For three years, no one wanted plastic, and cardboard was down to $85 a ton. Now cardboard is going for $220 a ton and plastic is growing in demand as well.”
If you visit the county’s recycling centers, you’ll find mountainous piles of cardboard waiting to be processed and sold. The amount of cardboard coming to the centers has increased dramatically. Officials point to the growth in online-shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason for the increase.
Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the school system is definitely producing more cardboard for recycling by the county due to an increase in the number of students eating in school cafeterias.
Rafalowski said more than 1,400 lunches are being served each day at West Ridge High School, and that means a lot of cardboard packaging and metal cans.
“It’s unreal the amount of cardboard coming in,” Sullivan County Commissioner Hershel Glover said.
Glover is chairman of the Financial Management Committee and has been working with Sullivan County Solid Waste Director Mark Torbett to assess needs for the county’s recycling operations.
The two visited a newer state-of-the-art recycling facility in Carter County, Glover said, and they liked what they saw.
In both counties, the cardboard is compacted and compressed into square bales. But the equipment in Carter County requires less manpower and can churn out three times the product of Sullivan County’s facilities, Glover said.
“Each bale weighs between 1,000 and 1,100 pounds,” Glover said. “We can sell it all at a very good price. But we can’t put out very many bales each day. One of our compactors does not work. The workers have to hand-tie all the bales. It takes four inmates about 30 minutes to tie one bale.”
Glover said Carter County’s compactor can produce up to 30 bales a day, as quickly as 10-12 minutes each, and the bales are tied by the machine. In comparison, Sullivan County is producing only eight to 10 bales a day, Glover said.
A compactor like the one in Carter County costs around $350,000 to $380,000, Glover said, and if Sullivan County purchases one, it wouldn’t be easy to move once it’s installed. The county’s recycling center in Kingsport sits on land owned by the city.
Torbett spoke to the Financial Management Committee last month with a brief outline of needs for the Solid Waste Department and its recycling program.
Torbett noted, “Both balers for cardboard and paper are needing overhaul and are constantly breaking down, keeping us from selling our recyclables.”
Torbett said the county needs a new two-ram baler, which would increase production and not require as much personnel.
Currently, the county recycles cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, and tin. Torbett said the department is planning to begin accepting certain plastics, in part because of an expected increase in demand once Eastman’s new plastic recycling effort ramps up.
In January, Eastman announced it is building in Kingsport one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities. The company has committed to recycling more than 250 million pounds of plastic waste annually by 2025.
At the Financial Management Committee’s meeting on Friday, Commissioner Sam Jones said the demand for cardboard and paper goods is expected to increase once Domtar’s plant in Kingsport reopens, refitted to produce high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium.
According to Domtar’s website, the Kingsport plant will produce and market 600,000 tons of that product annually, making it the second-largest recycled containerboard machine in North America.