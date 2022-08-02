KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents.
The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
The nonprofit organizations are gathering the following types of items: toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, pacifiers, pull-ups, infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, adult diapers, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, bath towels, washcloths, hand soap, toilet paper, water, Gatorade, juice, batteries, flashlights, shoes, clothing, underwear, socks, first aid kits, reading glasses, school supplies, cash, grocery store gift cards and snacks.
Event organizers said that Letcher County students are set to return to school Aug. 10, but many children have lost almost everything in the flooding.
Participants will meet at the Interstate 26 mile marker 5 rest area in Kingsport at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for the 87-mile drive to Whitesburg, with one stop for lunch at the Big Stone Gap Hardees. Arrival in downtown Whitesburg for the supply drop-off is 1:30 p.m.
Participants will follow two scenic routes: Dragon Slayer (KY160) and the Slingshot (US119).
