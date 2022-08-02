Local news logo

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents.

The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.

For more information on Cruise for a Cause, visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/726800305058816.

