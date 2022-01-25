ROGERSVILLE — Candus Bly called 911 to file a report of domestic assault against her husband, Don Wells, according to an incident report compiled by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were dispatched to the Wells home at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 in reference to an open 911 call, according to the report.
Bly and Wells are the parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, who vanished on June 15.
Deputy Hunter Newton states in his report that dispatch heard arguing in the background before losing contact.
“When en route to the residence, dispatch advised [they] could hear arguing in the background then lost contact,” Newton states in his report. “Dispatch made contact again, and a female got on the phone and stated that she had been hit by her husband.”
When Newton arrived, Bly claimed that her husband had harmed her, the report states.
“Upon arriving on scene [I] made contact with Candus Wells, [who] stated that her husband Don had grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall,” the report states. “She also stated that she thinks her thumb is broke. I asked how that happened, and she stated that it happened when she got grabbed by the throat and that she possibly hit it on the washing machine. I asked when that happened, and she stated possibly about two or three hours before she called. She stated that she was afraid of Don.”
According to the report, Bly said they were both under the influence of alcohol. Wells said Bly had already started drinking when he arrived home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. He also said that he did not hit her.
“Candus also stated that she had been drinking and that Don had been drinking too,” the report states. “I spoke with Don, and he stated that they had been arguing, but he did not lay a hand on her. Don also stated that when he arrived home between 7:30 pm and 8 p.m. that Candus had already been drinking.”
Wells spoke to the Times News on Monday and said, “No, I didn’t hit her.”
The report specifies that Bly used her left hand to put on her shoes and her left thumb to flick a cigarette. The report also states that Bly did not act afraid of Wells and that Newton did not see any bruising around her neck.
“While in the house, Candus spoke with Don without any fear,” Newton states in his report. “She also used her left hand to put her shoes on, and while in her mother’s camper, she used her left thumb to flick her cigarette. Candus stated she was going to stay with her mother in the camper, went to the house to get some of her things, and she spoke with Don once again without any fear and acting like she was not afraid of him at that time. I did not observe any marks on Candus’ neck and also did not observe any bruising or swelling on her thumb.”
The Hawkins County EMS arrived and examined Bly’s thumb.
“Hawkins County EMS arrived on the scene and checked her thumb,” Newton states in his report. “They stated that it did not appear broke, and it appeared that she had stubbed it.”
Newton states in his report that he “referred both parties to private prosecution and order of protection.”
According to the report, no arrests were made, and it listed that the primary aggressor is unknown.