KINGSPORT — Turnout during early voting for Kingsport's upcoming city election exceeded early voting turnout during the city's last two elections (2019 and 2017), according to unofficial totals provided on Thursday by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
Early voting in the city's election ended on Thursday, and 3,064 voters cast early ballots. That's up compared to 2,716 in 2019 and 2093 in 2017.
There are 37,692 registered voters in the city.
But election officials were quick to point out the increase isn't necessarily an indication of an overall higher turnout for this election. It all depends on turnout on Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 18.
"This is the first time Kingsport is the only local municipality to hold a standalone election" Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said Thursday afternoon. "In the past, the Civic Auditorium was only open for early voting the final seven days of the 14 days of early voting."
This year that changed. Early voting was available at the Civic Auditorium for the entire 14-day early voting period.
"At this point we do not know if there will be an overall increase in turnout, or if more voters simply took advantage of the full 14 days of early voting rather than waiting until Election Day," Booher said. "Another point to consider is the possibility that after the November 2020 election more voters now see the advantage of early voting as a result of COVID-19. We cannot predict a trend at this point and doing so simply based on historical turnout data would be misinformation."
Earlier this week the deadline passed for pre-election financial disclosure reports from candidates required to file them.
State law requires all candidates for the office of mayor to appoint a political treasurer and file campaign finance disclosures. Board of Education and alderman candidates are required to file only if they exceed $1,000 in contributions or expenditures.
Anonymous contributions are prohibited, and cash contributions are limited to $50 per contributor.
As of Thursday, seven of nine candidates for alderman seats on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen had filed disclosures and all three candidates for mayor had done so.
All disclosures cover the period from April 1 through May 8.
Mayor
Michael Lathrop reported a zero beginning balance, receipts of $405, and $378.88 in spending for the period. The total $405 in receipts was from unitemized contributions.
Pat Shull reported a starting balance of $14,999.52, receipts of $4,595, and $4,361.55 in spending for the period. Unitemized contributions totaled $1,495. Itemized contributions totaled $3,100 and included: $500 from James Michael Shull; $150 from Jenny Falconer; $200 from Al Hubbard; $250 from State Rep. Bud Hulsey; $1,000 from former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey; $300 from Jack Vaughn; $200 from Jerry Smith; and $500 from Linda Buckles.
Brian K. Woliver reported a zero beginning balance, receipts of $200, and $134.12 in spending for the period. The total $200 in receipts was from unitemized contributions.
Alderman
Sara E. Buchanan reported a beginning balance of $756.42, receipts of $870.03; and $1,594.65 in spending. Unitemized receipts totaled $120.03. Itemized receipts totaled $750 and included: $100 from Sinora Lewis; $100 from Sharon Blessing, Church Hill; $250 from Lisa Barton; and $300 from Buchanan.
Joe Carr reported a beginning balance of $641.18, receipts of $11,300, and $8,060.59 in spending for the period. The total $11,300 in receipts was itemized, and included: $1,500 from Joe Carr; $100 from Larry Munsey; $9,000 from Joe Carr; and $700 from David Garrahan.
Wesley Combs reported a beginning balance of $1,137.78, receipts of $50.05, and $401.19 in spending for the period. Unitemized contributions totaled five cents. Itemized contributions totaled $50, and included: $50 from Jane Scott.
Betsy M. Cooper reported a beginning balance of $28.69, receipts of $3,535, and $2,150.26 in spending for the period. Itemized contributions totaled $3,535 and included: $50 from George Carty; $50 from Steve Darden, Johnson City; $150 from Kenneth Roberts, Marietta, Georgia; $25 from Chris Taylor; $200 from Gary Andes; $30 from Patsy Brooks; $50 from Linda Fisher; $200 from Sonya Bennett; $1,000 from Richard Spivey; $1,000 from Sandy Spivey; $200 from Willlam Dudney; $100 from Wayne Culbertson; $100 from Jim Welch; $50 from CeeGee McCord, Church Hill; $30 from Andrea Pierce; $50 from Randy Montgomery; $200 from Tim Taylor; and $50 from David Atkinson.
Colette George reported a beginning balance of $1,293.22, receipts of $775, and $953.47 in spending for the period. Unitemized contributions totaled $775.
Bob Harshbarger reported a beginning balance of $,5,196.12, receipts of $4,975, and $7,625.24 in spending for the period. Unitemized contributions totaled $25. Itemized contributions totaled $4,950 and included: $500 from Jerry Smith; $200 from Hoyt Denton; $1,540 from James Shull; $100 from Anthony Melson; $250 from Gregory DePriest, Austin, Texas; $100 from Angie Melson; $1,200 from Don Gray; $200 from Neal Rodefer; $200 from Bob Klinker, Johnson City; $1,500 from Marc Wilkinson; $250 from Linda Buckles; and $300 from Dennis Phillips.
Paul Montgomery reported a beginning balance of $1,030, receipts of $6,235, and $4,856.08 in spending for the period. Unitemized contributions totaled $2,835. Itemized contributions totaled $3,400 and included: $150 from John Gardner; $150 from James Shull; $500 from Earnie Deavenport, Greenville, South Carolina; $250 from Van Dobbins; $200 from Samuel McGinn II, Blowing Rock, North Carolina; $200 from Clark Funeral Home; $500 from Perry Stuckey, Johnson City; $250 from George Courtney, Piney Flats; $1,000 from People Working for Reform, Blountville; and $200 from Rick Zimmerman.