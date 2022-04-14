BLOUNTVILLE — Two people are seeking the GOP nomination in the Republican Party primary on May 3 to run for Sullivan County mayor.
Two-term Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley is seeking election as the new county mayor for the four-year term beginning Sept. 1. Incumbent Richard Venable is seeking a third consecutive term.
The job pays more than $128,500 per year, and that will be increased on July 1. There’s also a $7,800 per year car allowance.
Whichever candidate wins the GOP nomination will advance to the county general election ballot in August to face two Independent candidates: Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver. Independent candidates do not compete at the primary level. And no Democratic candidates filed to run.
The Times News asked Stanley and Venable to answer the following questions.
Here are Stanley’s unedited answers.
Q: What are the duties and authorities of the county mayor?
A: The Mayor’s responsibility is to set a vision and led the Commission to realize that vision in an open and transparent manner. Also, the mayor should guide and steer and bring them accurate information. If the Mayor chooses to be chairman, they will approve the resolutions. If they choose not to be chairman, they will have veto power. The Mayor also appoints committees to be approved by the commission. They work jointly with planning officials to develop infrastructure projects that will spur economic growth. The Mayor also prepares and presents a balanced budget to the County Commission to be approved.
Q: What personal experience do you have that makes you the best choice to perform the job? (If citing business experience, please share what positions you’ve held and how does that apply to serving as mayor?)
A: I am a current Sullivan County Commissioner serving on my second term. I am also a Kingsport small business owner of 32 years. I opened my business in 1990, right out of high school, with three employees. During that time, I had to make tough decisions while looking out for the best interests of my employees and clients. Now my business is thriving with 15 employees and still growing.
From balancing our books, to expanding our client list, and building a new office, I was responsible for every aspect of my business. Listening was one of the most important skill I developed, and it’s one I’ve continued to use as a Commissioner.
Sullivan County needs a Mayor who will listen to all residents and make informed decisions based off of those conversations.
Q: What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected mayor for the next four years?
A: I see the opioid epidemic as the greatest hurdle to Sullivan County realizing it’s full potential. I will work with district attorneys, judges, nonprofits, and our regional leaders in opening a long-term regional mental health and drug rehabilitation facility.
I sponsored a resolution to set aside these funds from the opioid lawsuit the county received to use toward opening this facility. Everyone has been touched by this crisis and it’s crippling our county, and our country.
This facility will cut down on our jail recidivism and homeless population. We have to acknowledge and address drug and mental health problems here in Sullivan County.
I want to focus on healthy economic development to strengthen our existing businesses and attract new employers. I believe CTE programs and TCAT are vital to making sure we have a developed workforce ready to meet those needs.
Lastly, I want to restore the trust back with our cities, our school systems, our commission, and most importantly, the citizens of Sullivan County.
Q: Why is the county building a new jail? Do you support the project, and do you agree with the funding mechanism used to finance the project?
A: I support building a jail. Sullivan County has a legal obligation and the responsibility to provide what the law states. Kicking this can down the road and not building a new jail seven to eight years ago has resulted in lawsuits, jail overpopulation, correctional officers’ lives at risk, and, most concerning, inmates escaping and endangering citizens’ lives due to our poor facility design.
This project should have been the number one priority on the county’s list in 2014.
Unfortunately, Richard Venable did not feel the same way.
I do not support raising taxes to build a new jail, our county already takes in plenty of taxpayer dollars. As your next county mayor, I will always be a steward of taxpayer funds.
Q: Should Sullivan County’s court system be consolidated in Blountville, resulting in closure of facilities in Kingsport and Bristol? How much would such a project cost? How would it be funded? Most importantly, why?
A: After much consideration and speaking to judges and attorneys throughout the county, I do not support consolidating Kingsport and Bristol’s courts and closing facilities. Closing the courts downtown could have a negative impact on our small businesses.
Q: Is the county’s debt “out of control” and what role does the county mayor play in the issuance of debt or management of debt?
A: Some County projects require financing, however we cannot spend like Washington DC Democrats. We have to be more strategic in how we spend tax dollars, and we cannot live above our means.
If you compare Sullivan County’s debt to our neighbors, it is egregious. To make things worse, taxes have also increased under Richard Venable’s leadership.
Q: Each of you have served in county government the last eight years. What are the things you are most proud of when listing your own contributions during this time?
A: I sponsored a resolution to have School Resource Officers on every school campus be paid for through grants. I co-sponsored a resolution declaring Sullivan County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Provided the sheriff’s department with a lease agreement for new squad cars with no tax increase. Co-sponsored resolution to move Commission meeting time to be public-friendly to attend. Co-sponsored resolution to establish a spay or neuter program.
Funded Warriors Path State Park sewer for the new marina with no tax increase. Sponsored resolution to set funds aside from the opioid lawsuit in an account to be put toward a long-term regional mental health and drug rehabilitation facility. Co-sponsored resolution to give teacher raises, turf on both county high schools football fields funded out of education departments existing budget. Gave county employees raises within our county’s budget without a tax increase. Reinstated money for EMS stations in 2019 that the finance department was never allocated in 2016. Allocated funding $177,000 for Kingsport Fire Department and $120,000 for Bristol fire department with no tax increase.
Q: Which American political leader, past or present, do you most admire, and why?
President Trump. He was a successful entrepreneur and used his common sense to try and restore sanity to our federal government. He did not let the establishment or DC bureaucracy deter him.
VIDEOS FROM PRIOR FORUMS(tncms-asset)13ce6d40-95b8-589a-84a5-5f906dd1d321[0](/tncms-asset)