BLOUNTVILLE — Two people are seeking the GOP nomination in the Republican Party primary on May 3 to run for Sullivan County mayor.
Incumbent Richard Venable is seeking a third consecutive term. Two-term Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley is seeking to replace Venable for the four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
The job pays more than $128,500 per year and that will be increased on July 1. There’s also a $7,800 per year car allowance.
Whichever candidate wins the GOP nomination will advance to the county general election ballot in August to face two Independent candidates: Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver. Independent candidates do not compete at the primary level. And no Democratic candidates filed to run.
The Times News asked Stanley and Venable to answer the following questions.
Here are Venable’s unedited answers.
Q: What are the duties and authorities of the county mayor?
A: In Sullivan County, the County Mayor acts as the Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Branch of County government. The Mayor has direct authority over nearly 300 County employees which include the Accounts and Budget Department, County Health Department, County Emergency Medical Services, County Emergency Management Services, County Juvenile Services, Court Magistrates, County building maintenance services, County Archives, Tourism and Marketing. The Mayor has no direct authority over the Constitutional Officers. The Sheriff, Property Assessor, Register of Deeds, Trustee, and Commissioner of Highways report directly to the people and work with, but not for, the County Mayor.
In addition, I am honored to serve as Chairman of the County Commission, a position elected by the County Commission itself. In this capacity, the Chairman serves as the presiding official who conducts County Commission meetings.
Q: What personal experience do you have that makes you the best choice to perform the job? (If citing business experience, please share what positions you’ve held and how does that apply to serving as mayor?)
A: Having served in an executive position with the largest privately owned motor carrier in the country, The Mason and Dixon Lines Inc., gave me invaluable experience in the corporate world. I have been Chairman of several national organizations in the transportation industry and past Chairman of The Tennessee Trucking Association. In the Military, because of a lack of basic training and Advanced Infantry Training personnel, I was temporarily promoted from Private E-1 to Platoon Sergeant to help train young men for war. Later, with a $10,000 loan, I founded, owned, and grew a private trucking company to 42 trucks, employing 49 people and producing millions of dollars for the local economy across 25 years of operations. And, as CEO and President of the Sullivan County Networks Partnership, I aided industry in creating thousands of jobs and generated millions of dollars investments in Sullivan County. I also served in House Leadership in the Tennessee General Assembly from my first term as State Representative until I retired in 1996 as House Republican Whip. All these leadership positions helped prepare for the job as Mayor of Sullivan County.
Q: What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected mayor for the next four years?
A: Although we accomplished much during my time as Mayor, there is much more to be completed. The County Commission has funded several major multi- generational projects: building new schools and building a new corrections facility. With the new schools open, I believe it critically important to remain involved in the construction of the new jail and to continue to develop the Northeast Regional Recovery Center. The recovery center will provide in-patient treatment options to offenders with mental health and addiction problems. Such a program is essential to ensure the new jail facility lasts for generations by reducing addiction-related recidivism. Another major effort is the new Aerospace Park at the Tri Cities Regional Airport powered by Northeast State Community College aviation training programs, which offer the promise of creating hundreds of highly skilled jobs if developed properly. And we are currently in the planning stages for a new Archive Building in Blountville to safeguard and make available our historic records to the public. The money for the archive building is available and will not require new taxes. In fact, with the increase in sales tax collections and the residential building boom, it soon may be possible to cut taxes as there are no significant projects planned beyond those presented here.
Q: Why is the county building a new jail, do you support the project, and do you agree with the funding mechanism used to finance the project?
A: When I was elected Mayor in 2014, Sullivan County was faced with decertification of the jail by the State of Tennessee. I immediately met with the Tennessee Corrections Institute in Nashville to explain how we would solve a chronic jail overcrowding problem in Sullivan County. We filed a Plan of Action with the Institute. That plan, in the long term provided for increasing capacity in our current jail, while a Jail Committee was formed and met with corrections experts over several years. We also enlisted members of the Judiciary to investigate pretrial options to keep jail populations in check. I supported and led that project. Recent Commission approval of the issuance of $80,000,000 in bonds to fund the jail project produced the lowest interest rate in recent history, averaging 2.8% for the term of the bonds. A very flexible, easily expanded corrections facility is being planned that should satisfy the public need for generations with bonded indebtedness retired over the following generations of taxpayer who also receive benefit from the facility. That’s the right thing to do.
Q: Should Sullivan County’s court system be consolidated in Blountville, resulting in closure of facilities in Kingsport and Bristol? How much would such a project cost? How would it be funded? Most importantly, why?
A: No. The Court system should not be consolidated in Blountville. The architect has estimated cost between $55 million and $75 million dollars which under no circumstances can justified. There are few benefits to be gained by consolidating our courts.
Q: Is the county’s debt “out of control” and what role does the county mayor play in the issuance of debt or management of debt?
A: No. The county’s debt is not “out of control”. According to Moody’s Investor Services, “As the county is in the process of completing a major capital project, the construction of a new jail facility, and has no major capital plans on the near-term horizon, we expect the debt to REMAIN manageable”. The last time Sullivan County built two new schools and a jail in the 1980’s, the property tax rate was $4.75 per hundred dollars of assessed value. Nearly double today’s rate.
Q: Each of you have served in county government the last eight years. What are the things you are most proud of when listing your own contributions during this time?
A: When I became Mayor eight years ago the courthouse was in chaos, plagued by scandal and failure, the overcrowded jail was about to be decertified by the state, under- capacity schools were in disrepair and the county was facing lawsuits. I brought in a new Senior management group and righted the ship. Moody’s says, “the county’s financial position is healthy with reserve levels steadily improving since 2012. Following eight years of operating surpluses, the county has improved its reserve levels by over 200% from a low of $12.0 million in fiscal 2011.” I have led the county commission for the past 8 years and they have met many generational challenges. I’m proud to work with them.
Q: Which American political leader, past or present, do you most admire, and why?
A: President Dwight David Eisenhower. He worked his way up through the ranks of the military and was promoted over many senior officers to lead the invasion of Europe. He always displayed a respect for the common solider and in turn gained their respect. As President he led with character and integrity during turbulent times with the challenges of the Cold War and social change. He knew how to finish a job and won the nations gratitude with his steady leadership.
VIDEOS FROM PRIOR FORUMS(tncms-asset)43a3b679-77f0-5028-ad24-5db2b9df1c61[0](/tncms-asset)