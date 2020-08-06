Former Tennessee 3rd House District representative Scotty Campbell won his old seat back on Thursday night.
Campbell defeated GOP rival Neal Kerney, who lost his fourth attempt at elected office, in the Republican Primary election.
Campbell received 3,240 votes to Kerney’s 1,283 in Sullivan County, according to unofficial returns. He took 71% of the early vote in Sullivan County and had more than a 600-vote lead in Carter County.
No Democrat is seeking the office, so Campbell will be unopposed in the November general election.
“I was in direct contact with many more voters than the other campaign,” Campbell said. “I chose to not go negative at any point in time. There was an attack ad on me in the past few days on radio.”
Campbell and Kerney loaned money to their campaigns this year, but Kerney loaned more.
Kerney loaned his campaign nearly $64,000, while Campbell gave his campaign $15,000, according to second quarter disclosures filed with the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.
Both listed Mountain City as their home, but Kerney is formerly of Colonial Heights and is a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
State Rep. Timothy Hill of Blountville gave up the seat to run for Congress. The 3rd House District includes all of Johnson County and parts of Carter and Sullivan counties.