Sullivan County voters will elect a highway commissioner in the Republican Party Primary on May 3. Two men are seeking the GOP nomination. The winner of the primary will have no opposition in the county general election in August because no Democratic or independent candidates filed to run.
The term of office is four years. The pay: $122,475 per year as of last fiscal year, with an increase scheduled for July 1.
The Times News asked each candidate the following questions.
Here are the unedited answers from Calvin Clifton:
Q. What are the duties of the Sullivan County highway commissioner?
A. “The Commissioner of Highways is Chief Administrative Officer for the department. This important office is charged with the management of the budget, operations, and the physical and human resources of the department. County highway departments are subject to the County Uniform Highway Law which is very specific in defining the roles and duties of the office. The Commissioner is to be the head of the county highway department and duties include overall responsibility and management of the location, relocation, construction, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of the road system including bridges. Responsibilities also include all personnel, budgetary and administrative tasks.”
Q. What personal experience do you have that makes you the best choice to perform the job?
A. “I have 34 years of experience in both the public and private sectors working for counties, cities, and state agencies such as departments of transportation. I have experience in managing major, multi-million-dollar projects from start to finish — planning, funding, design, construction, inspection and long-term maintenance. I’ve successfully managed similar departments responsible for maintaining roads, bridges, traffic signs/signals, sidewalks, ditches/stormwater drainage systems, as well as water and wastewater systems. My experience has been in management and administration — management of the people, equipment and resources within the department and administering the budgets, duties and responsibilities of the organization.
“The incumbent and I have two very different backgrounds and very different skill sets. The incumbent has a background in operations and maintenance. My background is in public administration and management plus experience with directing operations and maintenance. I have planned, secured funding and managed projects from design through construction including long-term maintenance. The incumbent has routinely maintained and repaired roads based on the dollars allocated.
“The choice is simple: the current approach of reactive, routine maintenance or a forward thinking, proactive approach and a higher level of engagement with the public, and local, state and federal agencies.”
Q. What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected highway commissioner for the next four years?
A. My vision for the Sullivan County Highway Department:
A proactive department that is constantly looking forward while addressing the needs of today.
My goals:
• Identify transportation issues/needs before they become a crisis.
• Seek additional funding — such as grants — to supplement the department budget and address specific issues and needs — such as bridges and safety concerns
• Engage at all levels throughout the community and across the state to seek innovative practices and solutions
• Work for the good of the entire county
“If I am elected, I will be a voice for all of Sullivan County in order to identify/address transportation issues & needs and speak with one voice — what is good for Bristol and Kingsport is good for Sullivan County. I will work with all concerned to advocate for ALL transportation, roadway and bridge needs.
“We will engage with the State DOT’s, local transportation agencies (Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Rural Planning Organizations), economic/industrial development agencies, other departments, the school systems and the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association.
“We will address deficient bridges and safety concerns throughout the county and rehabilitate the county’s aging asphalt plant.
“It is my goal and intent to seek solutions and improvements through collaboration.”
Q: Why do you want to be elected?
A: “I want to put my abilities, experience, training and relationships to work for all of Sullivan County. Sullivan County is an ideal place to live, work and raise a family. It has low taxes, a clean, safe environment and conservative values. I want to see the county be successful and recognized as a leader in the region and across the state. A safe and efficient system of roads and bridges is key to that success. I want to move the county forward together by working with all the stakeholders in Upper East Tennessee. I want to bring fairness and teamwork to the department, the employees, and how we approach the needs of our customers — the taxpayers and the folks that drive on our roads. Communication is key. I have the ability to communicate at all levels — I want to put my communication skills to use improving the department.”