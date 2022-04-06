KINGSPORT — Molten iron will be on display in a month.
Just call those who master the metal iron men.
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport are bringing back one of the most popular artistic events of last year.
The Iron Pour will be held at the Inventor Center, 118 Shelby St., on May 7 beginning at noon. The actual pouring will take place at approximately 1 p.m.
More than 60 people participated in last year’s programming, which had five classes. The main event was also held in May. Engage Kingsport also held an iron pouring event four years ago, but the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event is made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Sculpture artist Tripp Jarvis and a team of master sculptors will conduct an iron pour demonstration, heating 500 pounds of iron to 3,000 degrees.
When the metal is white hot, Jarvis and his team will pour it into molds made during one of eight scratch mold workshops.
It’s free to watch the iron being poured, but those who want to make their own iron artwork must attend one of the eight scratch mold workshops.
During the workshops, participants will scratch unique designs into an 8-inch sand mold, which will be cast with molten iron during the event.
The cost is $15, and the workshops will be held on the following days at the Inventor Center:
- Thursday, April 14, 10 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, April 21, 10 a.m. – noon
- Friday, April 29, 10 a.m. – noon
- Friday, April 29, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. – noon
- Friday, May 6, 10 a.m. – noon
- Friday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. – noon
The molds to be used on May 7 must be completed no later than 12:30 p.m., city officials said.
The event will take place rain or shine, and advance registration is required. You must be 16 years of age or older. Children ages 6-15 are welcome to participate if accompanied by an adult.