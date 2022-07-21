ABINGDON — Two California men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a cross-country scheme that left two Wise County teens hospitalized for fentanyl overdoses.
A federal grand jury in Abingdon U.S. District Court on Tuesday handed down indictments against Alexander Ortiz, 25, Fullerton, and Jorge Efrain Perez Jr., 24, Anaheim, each with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury to victims J.M. and J.W.
Ortiz also was charged with one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brian McGinn said
According to court documents, Ortiz and Perez supplied fentanyl for Paul Mason Perkins, Austin Jeremiah Lane, Cheyenne Cassie Carico and others, all of Southwest Virginia.
Perkins, Lane and Carico all pleaded guilty in June to one charge each of conspiracy to distribute and possess 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Agents executing search warrants at Ortiz’s residences in Los Banos and Santa Ana, California, seized over 6,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, approximately $60,000 cash, and 13 firearms.
Prosecutors claim that Ortiz sold thousands of pills containing fentanyl to Perkins and others between November 1, 2020, and June 20, 2022. Perkins ordered 1,000 pills at a time using the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram, prosecutors said, making purchases from Ortiz every few weeks.
Ortiz had the pills mailed to Perkins at his Big Stone Gap residence. Perkins then distributed the pills to other individuals in Wise County, including multiple sales to co-conspirators Lane and Carico. Perez assisted Ortiz in mailing the illicit packages from California to Virginia, as well as other locations throughout the country.
Court records say Perkins sold three pills to Lane and Carico on Nov. 24, 2021, for $30 each and delivered two of the pills to a 17-year girl the two knew from school. The girl was hospitalized for six days on a ventilator from a subsequent overdose, the documents claim, and police recovered half of a pill from where the girl overdosed.
McGinn said an 18-year-old male also overdosed on Nov. 24 after buying fentanyl pills from Perkins, Lane and Carico.
On Feb. 10, 2022, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package containing approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills sent to Perkins’ residence from Costa Mesa, California. Police performed a controlled delivery of the package to Perkins’ residence the next day, where officers found approximately $6,000 in cash, a loaded firearm and 200 pressed pills containing fentanyl.
Perkins is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 17 in Abingdon District Federal Court. Lane is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 8 and Carico on Aug. 10.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Charlies J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, and Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Atlanta Division made the announcement.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Norton Police Department, Southwest Drug Task Force, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives are investigating the case, with assistance from the Stanislaus and Orange County, California Sheriffs’ Offices.