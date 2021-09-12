Tim Cable, one of the Tri-Cities’ most well-known television and radio personalities, died Saturday night from COVID-19. He was 60.
Cable was best known for his long-running “Cable Country” series on WJHL-TV. Most recently, he returned to his radio roots, hosting a morning radio show on WJCW-AM and as a play-by-play announcer for Daniel Boone and David Crockett High School sports.
Cable was a graduate of Hampton High School and East Tennessee State University. He started his radio career at WBEJ in Elizabethton before venturing into television where he anchored news, weather and sports.
He had a 25-year career with WJHL before moving to WCYB in 2014. He stayed a fixture on radio, doing Science Hill sports for several years for WKPT before moving to WJCW and doing play-by-play for the Washington County schools.
His “Cable Country” segments, which focused on the people and places within the Mountain Empire region, endeared him to so many. Those who knew him on a personal level attest to the kind of individual he was.
“I started watching ‘Cable Country’ with my grandfather when I was very young,” David Crockett athletic director Josh Kite said. “When I learned Tim was going to be our radio announcer, I was extremely excited. Every conversation with Tim, you learned what a caring individual he was.”
It was a sentiment shared by Daniel Boone athletic director Danny Good.
“I knew who Tim Cable was from his personality on TV and radio,” Good said. “The last few years when he’s been doing our athletic events, I got to know who he really is. We had conversations about his faith and things along those lines. He was just a great guy all the way around.
“We was very professional and very good at what he did, but more than that, he was a better person.”
Cable’s wife, Christinia, often accompanied her husband to the athletic events. She also posted on Facebook frequently through his battle with COVID, often sharing their faith in God. Saturday was their 23rd anniversary, a day she posted a heartwarming message about Tim.
Kite talked about the positive influence Cable had in the Jonesborough and surrounding communities.
“Tim was such a great individual with a wonderful personality. He touched a lot of people in this world through his career,” Kite said. “He and his wife would come to the games in great spirits and it was always such a fun conversation with them. My heart hurts for his family and everyone who cared about him. He played such an integral part in so many people’s lives”
Cable was a longtime fan of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and truly enjoyed his time calling sporting events. His professionalism both on the news and sports side was greatly appreciated. He delivered the toughest news stories in a comforting way and was able to offer fair commentary, even in the most heated sports rivalries.
“Boone and Crockett is such an intense rivalry, but if you listened to Tim, he was so professional and handled that with ease,” Good said. “You listen some people on local radio and you hear who they’re pulling for and all that. Tim was so straight down the middle and did such a good job. He was great at what he did and he will be sorely missed.”