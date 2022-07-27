Rick Hyden of Wise gestures to the Virginia Lottery sign at a Wise Valero convenience store after he bought a ticket for Tuesday’s $830 million Mega Millions jackpot — the third highest in the game’s 26 years.
Donna Barnes, a clerk at the Park Avenue Valero in downtown Norton, prints a customer's order for one of Tuesday's high-demand items - tickets for Tuesday's $830 million and climbing jackpot.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Chris Foushee, a clerk at the Trent Street Valero in Norton, prints a round of Mega Millions tickets for Tuesday's $830 million - and climbing - jackpot.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Rick Hyden of Wise gestures to the Virginia Lottery sign at a Wise Valero convenience store after he bought a ticket for Tuesday’s $830 million Mega Millions jackpot — the third highest in the game’s 26 years.
NORTON — Dollar signs were in the eyes of customers at Hillbilly Fried Chicken Tuesday.
Chasity McFall and Jessica Sexton, assistant managers at the convenience store on Norton’s East Park Avenue, listened to the hopes and plans of people coming in to buy sodas, snacks, gas and Mega Millions lottery tickets as the jackpot started at $810 million in the morning and jumped to $830 million by midday.
“There’s been a lot of excitement and a lot of people talking about they’ll share the prize if they win,” McFall said as she got ready for the night shift.
Tuesday’s jackpot also became the third-highest jackpot in Mega Millions’ 26-year history, according to the game’s official website.
“I sold 127 tickets to one person,” said Sexton. “I asked him if he was buying them for a group, and he said they were all for him.”
McFall and Sexton’s customers were among aspiring millionaires in 47 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virginia Islands. McFall said that interest showed in the store’s sales numbers: 550 Mega Millions tickets sold Monday and 703 sold by around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Convenience stores in the Norton-Wise area were seeing the same kind of demand during the day.
Chris Foushee, a clerk at the Valero on Trent Street in Norton, said Mega Millions tickets were about all he was selling. Donna Barnes, a clerk at another Valero convenience store less than a mile away, agreed with Foushee.
In Wise, at another Valero store, Rick Hyden was buying his chance at the $830 million dream.
“I heard on the radio about the jackpot,” Hyden said as he got his ticket from store assistant manager Vanessa Wychoff. “I used to play it regularly years ago, but now I just play it once in a while for fun.”
“I’ve sold tickets to just about every other customer today,” Wychoff said after a customer handed her two play slips to buy his tickets. “On a slow day we might sell $100 in (Mega Millions) tickets, but we’ve sold $384 in tickets and it’s not even 6 p.m.”
Tuesday’s jackpot was $707 million shy of the all-time record Mega Millions jackpot — $1.537 billion in 2018 — and $40 million higher than the jackpot after the July 22 drawing. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306, yet a Chesapeake, Virginia, resident managed to win $1 million Friday on five numbers.
The odds of matching all six numbers to win Tuesday’s jackpot stood at 1 in 302,575,350.
Matthew Phipps, a clerk at another Valero in Wise less than a mile from Wychoff’s store, said many of his customers shared the same hope for Wednesday morning.
“Hopefully they don’t have to go to work tomorrow morning,” Phipps said, laughing.
Kristi Greear, assistant manager at another Valero on U.S. Route 23 in Wise, agreed with workers at the other stores about the day’s ticket sales.
“It’s been pretty steady, and I’d say we at least doubled our sales from what I heard from the other clerks today,” said Greear. “A nurse came in and said a group at work pooled their money to buy some tickets. We’ve heard a lot of customers joking about giving them the lucky numbers or giving them refunds if they don’t win.”
“I just wish someone around here would win for once,” Greear added.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.