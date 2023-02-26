KINGSPORT — If today is going to be cloudy and cool, it may be the perfect time to curl up with a book — or thousands of them.
The Kingsport Book Fair has you covered in that department, with today being the last day of the annual event, according to Gail Preslar.
Preslar was wearing four hats Saturday as hundreds of people browsed and picked at tables of books, vinyl records, magazines, DVDs and CDs at the MeadowView Resort and Conference Center. Besides manning the checkout table, Preslar also represents three organizations supporting childhood and community literacy: First Book of Greater Kingsport, Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and the Literacy Council of Kingsport.
The event benefits the community with a source of donated, inexpensive books — fiction, history, religious, biographies, outdoor-related, cookbooks and more — along with records, CDs and DVDs, magazines and textbooks.
Arwen Pike came to the fair Saturday with her parents, Lisa and Jeremy Singer, after she heard about it from a coffee shop’s Facebook page. As her parents browsed the sci-fi and history books, Pike indulged her interests.
“I came for the coffee and the science books,” said Pike.
With books priced from 25 cents for paperbacks to $3-$4 for hardbacks depending on condition, Preslar said visitors can find a great variety of reading material while helping support literacy programs across the city.
The fair got its start 62 years ago as a biennial fundraiser by the American Association of University Women, said Preslar, and transitioned from 2007 to 2011 as a joint effort with the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library
Funding from the First Books program helps give students from low-income situations access to a variety of books to start their own libraries, Preslar said.
Preslar said the heavy lifting for stocking tables and sections with 1,500 cases of books came from Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools’ band and Beta Clubs and DB’s Excel and Key Clubs adding to the roster. Since the fair had to be moved from its usual Kingsport Civic Auditorium venue to give D-B needed space for events with the school’s dome under renovation, Preslar said organizers were concerned about attendance this year.
“Thursday night’s presale event had over twice the attendance from last year,” Preslar said of the traditional opening evening sale for schools’ faculty, staff and students.
The fair wraps up Sunday with hours from 12:30-5 p.m., but Preslar said shorter hours come with a bonus for buyers. Ten dollars will get customers a brown paper grocery bag full of as many books as they can pack and bring to the checkout table. If you do not want to test the structural strength of the grocery bags, individual books will be half-price for the day.
“This is also a great place to come get that white elephant or gag gift,” Preslar said, “and if you’re into paper crafts using books or pages, there’ll be plenty of books to choose from.”