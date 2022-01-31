ABINGDON — Reporters were first invited then barred Monday from a discussion between Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and area business and healthcare officials over COVID-19’s impact on health worker shortages.
The meeting at Highlands Fellowship Church included state Attorney General Jason Miyares, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine, Food City CEO Steve Smith, state Health and Human Resources Secretary John Littel, former Gov. George Allen, state Sen. Todd Pillion and others.
“What we know in the region is that we have a lower vaccination rate,” Youngkin said after a tour of Ballad facilities earlier Monday. He cited an 85% non-vaccination rate among Ballad COVID-19 hospitalized patients overall, rising to 90% for ICU patients and 95% for patients on ventilators.
Monday’s event came with more news. Youngkin joined West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in asking federal officials to hold off on a mandate for hospital workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In a draft letter released Monday, the two governors asked federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure for a waiver from the federal mandate for staff COVID-19 vaccinations at hospitals and facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.
That mandate was upheld in January by the Supreme Court, even after the court struck down a requirement for businesses to require employees to get vaccinated.
“Unfortunately the CMS interim rule compounds this problem,” the letter stated, “potentially forcing thousands of healthcare professionals to be fired for failing to comply with the rule’s requirement to be vaccinated.”
“Hospital systems in our states, and many of our state-run facilities, are operating under crisis standards of care,” the governors wrote. “In some cases, staff who are confirmed positive for COVID-19 are being asked to return to work inside of the quarantine period. In Virginia, there is a temporary state of emergency to allow healthcare providers more flexibility in responding to staffing needs, but the top concern we continue to hear from leaders of our healthcare systems is the pending vaccination requirement and the impact it will have on staffing.”
“I believe in the vaccination,” Youngkin said at Monday’s event. “I also don’t believe that we should mandate the vaccination, and I believe people should go make a choice. That’s one of the things that’s most unique about our nation is we get to make choices, and that’s something I feel very strongly about.”
After saying he wanted to discuss what makes people hesitant about getting vaccinated, Youngkin said he was concerned about protecting “lives and livelihoods” while presenting better information.
“One of the things I felt strongly about is Virginia’s open, we’re open for business,” said Youngkin. “We believe lockdowns were wrong, and we kept our kids locked out of schools too long in many places in Virginia.”
Youngkin and Miyares each said they and their spouses have been vaccinated and gotten booster shots, and both recommended vaccination while saying it was a matter of choice.
Littel said that while the omicron variant of COVID-19 may be leveling in parts of Virginia, infections are still rising in Southwest Virginia.
“Hopefully there won’t be another strain or it will be a less virulent strain,” said Littel, “but we do have to be prepared for that. We know the vaccines work and keep people from being in the hospital, but we’re looking at natural immunity as well.”
“It is not something I will mandate,” Youngkin said of COVID vaccinations.
Levine said Ballad admissions were at “an all-time high,” adding that there may be signs of a plateau in admissions.
“If COVID disappeared tomorrow, I feel the biggest public health crisis beyond that is this national healthcare manpower shortage,” Levine said.
Youngkin told reporters to leave the room, and a staffer told them they had to wait outside the church for the approximately 40-minute closed meeting.
In a press conference after the event, Youngkin called the vaccination and staffing situation a crisis.
“We’re having a crisis right now with staffing, and we had it before the pandemic,” Youngkin said of the joint letter. “We wrote a letter to the the administrator of CMS asking her to give us an extension or just a break in forcing, particularly our rural hospitals, to terminate healthy workers when they haven’t gotten the vaccine.”
Youngkin later claimed that he did not order state colleges and universities in January to turn over stocks of rapid COVID-19 tests to local health departments and stop prevalence testing on campuses.
Officials at UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College said on Jan. 24 that they had to turn over unused tests to the local health department and stop testing employees and students unless they showed symptoms or had been exposed to the disease.
Littel later said that state colleges had only been asked to reallocate their supplies of tests.