KINGSPORT — A Job Fair Preparation Workshop will be held for the second and final day Tuesday.
During 90-minute sessions, attendees can get help preparing for the upcoming April 14 Kingsport Chamber Job Fair at the Farmers Market downtown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Monday, experienced professionals shared tips and strategies on how to get the most out of a job fair, while career counselors reviewed and provided input on improving and updating resumes.
During Tuesday’s session, new participants can receive the same information plus will receive guidance on planning for the job fair, questions to ask a potential employer and tips on how to follow up with an employer.
The workshops are coordinated by The South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc. in partnership with American Job Center (AJC), Eastman, Eastman Connect, Kingsport Chamber, Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Northeast State Community College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
Tuesday’s session is in the V.O. Dobbins Complex, Douglass Room, 301 Louis St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with light refreshments served.
Participants will receive a professional resume, business cards and a padfolio.
