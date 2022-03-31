BLOUNTVILLE — The 2022 TEAM-W Women in Manufacturing event is scheduled for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on April 7 at Northeast State Community College’s main campus in Blountville, next to Tri-Cities Airport.
TEAM-W is a collaborative effort of Northeast State and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to celebrate and recognize women’s contributions, value and future in the manufacturing industry.
The event will bring women from the region together for an opportunity to see the new Technical Education Complex and discover all of the training opportunities the college offers for today’s manufacturing jobs.
The event welcomes females who are high school and community college students, undergrads of four-year colleges and women working in the manufacturing industry to network with other like-minded women.
Elaine Washington, retired director of Benefits, Finance, and Investments with Eastman Chemical Co. will be the keynote speaker. Registration details are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/299101389307.
