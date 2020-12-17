Wise County Public Schools, in collaboration with the Wise County Board of Supervisors, has launched a new project with SpaceX to expand internet access in Wise County.
Wise County is the first school district in Virginia to utilize SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet constellation to connect Wise County students with high-speed, low latency broadband.
The project will initially provide free internet service to 45 families of Wise County. The school district will identify the families and facilitate delivery of the necessary equipment to those homes. The service will be active early in 2021. As the network capabilities continue to grow, it will expand to serve an additional 90 Wise County families.
“This innovative partnership represents the opportunity for our county to provide internet access to the unserved or underserved families in our county and is unprecedented action for our school district and our community,” said Wise County Superintendent of Schools Greg Mullins. “The COVID-19 pandemic created a situation in which our district had to quickly pivot to virtual instruction last March and it was apparent that the lack of broadband access is a crisis in Wise County. With SpaceX, Wise County Administrator Mr. Mike Hatfield, and the Wise County Board of Supervisors, we are providing space-based internet service to students and families that have few, if any, options.
“We are appreciative of Mr. Jack Kennedy, who worked closely with Sen. Mark Warner’s office to pull all of the pieces together and will allow us to share our goal for providing equity and access for all students. Today, we are moving closer in closing the digital divide that exists within our community.”
When COVID-19 forced the closure of school buildings last spring, officials said it illustrated how large the digital divide is in Wise County. As WCPS completed surveys of teachers, students and their families, they found some 40% of families have limited to no internet access.
“It is our goal in Wise County to work with the school board in creating some of the most innovative plans in the country to meet the challenges of the pandemic and redesign our schools for 21st-century learning,” said Hatfield.