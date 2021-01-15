KINGSPORT — Domtar Corp. announced on Thursday that Troy Wilson has been named the new Kingsport mill manager, effective immediately.
Wilson succeeds Marty Barfield, who passed away on Dec. 31 after a long illness.
In his new role, Wilson will be responsible for leading all aspects of the Kingsport mill. A key focus will be its operational readiness for the mill’s entry into the containerboard market in 2022.
The converted mill is expected to directly employ approximately 160 workers. A payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement calls on Domtar to maintain a minimum of 140 full-time jobs. The employees at the facility are represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Once in full operation, the converted mill is expected to produce and market approximately 600,000 tons annually of high-quality and medium recycled linerboard. The conversion is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The city is expecting an “average local spend” of $130 million once the operation reopens. Domtar estimates the conversion cost to be between $300-$350 million.
Wilson was previously the paper mill manager at Domtar’s Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, mill and was responsible for managing safety, quality, production, cost and employee development for the mill’s two fine paper machines. He brings nearly 35 years of paper mill experience to the Kingsport mill, having held operational and managerial positions in five mills with extensive experience producing containerboard, fine paper and fluff/market pulp. His experience leading two green-field containerboard start-ups and major machine conversions make him an ideal candidate to lead the mill’s transition, according to Domtar.
Wilson was recognized as the Paper Industry Management Association’s 2015 superintendent of the year.
