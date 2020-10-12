KINGSPORT — Domtar has looked for the last two years into repurposing key paper machines as the company adjusts its white paper production capacity to match customer demand.
That’s why the company recently announced it will convert its Kingsport paper mill into its first containerboard facility.
Domtar views containerboard manufacturing as an exciting new market that directly aligns with its expertise and more than 100-year legacy of turning fiber into useful products.
Versatile and sustainable
Containerboard is a type of paper used to make cardboard. Containerboard is widely used as a packaging material because it is versatile, lightweight, strong and renewable. It supports a variety of industries, including food products, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and distribution, and it aligns with many of today’s megatrends, including growth in e-commerce and sustainability.
A large and growing market
Domtar says containerboard is North America’s largest pulp and paper market, and it has good long-term growth prospects. It’s a 40-million-ton market today, and it’s growing by about 2% (or approximately 800,000 tons) each year.
Once the Kingsport Mill conversion is complete, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023, Domtar says it will be able to produce and market about 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium annually on North America’s premier lightweight containerboard machine. That level of capacity will make Kingsport the second-largest recycled containerboard mill in North America, according to Domtar.
An ideal location
Producing recycled containerboard requires a good supply stream of recycled paper materials like boxes, chipboard, office paper and newsprint. Domtar believes finding that material won’t be a problem. “We can source it from 72 recovered-paper suppliers with 116 locations in a seven-state radius,” the company said in a release. “Thanks to a high-quality paper machine capable of producing about 4,500 feet per minute, (the) Kingsport Mill has the potential to become one of the lowest-cost recycled containerboard mills in the United States. Its central location in the Southeastern United States means it’s also geographically positioned to be the go-to supplier to more than 60 independent box makers across the region, representing nearly 4 million tons of annual containerboard demand.”
“Repurposing the Kingsport Mill provides Domtar with an excellent strategic entry point into a growing market with a very competitive, low-cost asset,” says Domtar President and CEO John Williams. “We view this as a strategic first step toward building a large value-adding business in the containerboard market.”
The conversion represents an exciting next step in the Kingsport Mill’s more than 100-year history in the region.
“We’re proud of our long history in Kingsport and strong partnership with the community,” says Kingsport Mill Manager Marty Barfield. “The mill has an outstanding reputation for employing local talent and giving back. We’ve had many generations of families working here, and we look forward to continuing that tradition for many years to come. We are very excited about developing a new focus and culture once our transformation is complete.”
When Domtar idled the mill in April, the facility employed 304 workers. The converted mill is expected to directly employ approximately 160 workers. A payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement calls on Domtar to maintain a minimum of 140 full-time jobs.